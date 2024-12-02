A Nigerian woman was shocked after her husband surprised her with a house he built without her knowledge

A video on social media captured when the man took his wife to the location of the house and informed her it was his

While some people tackled the man for personalising the ownership of the house in the video, others found nothing wrong with what he said

After keeping it a secret for a long while, a Nigerian man, identified on TikTok as @availableufuoma, finally showed his wife a house he had built.

He took her to the location of the completed building project, and her reaction was moving.

@availableufuoma posted a video of his wife in disbelief after he told her that the house in front of them is his.

The woman screamed and went into a frenzy. Another video showed his wife with her hands on her head, suggesting she was yet to recover from the shock of the news.

Mixed reactions trailed the couple's video, with some people criticising the man for referring to the house as "his."

People react to couple's video

GYIMAH MODRIC said:

"Most of you are angry at his statement meanwhile the lady her self is happy, you that they don’t know, you angry."

princess sophia said:

"Which one be na my house, it should be our house."

Area scatter😏🤝 said:

"Wallahi if na me be the wife I no go laugh me too go undertake major project in secret."

Udu Ako mmiri said:

"Ma my house be this or na our house be this? Which kind talk be that!!!"

nanini said:

"I don't like that you build a house without your wife knowing, there seem to be no transparency in the marriage."

Ntare256 said:

"She will be equally surprised after selling it without her knowledge. In marriage, all dreams and aspirations should be shared at the very beginning."

blessingsussanagb said:

"Why she dey smile, he build house for secret come dey say " na my house be this' na red flag I dey see Sha. congratulations o."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shared how she helped her husband build a house while they dated.

Lady builds mansion for her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown the mansion she built in Nigeria after her husband abroad gave her money.

While personalising the ownership of the house, the woman detailed how her husband entrusted her with his finances to build it and congratulated herself for being a house owner at 24.

@_harmaka shared a video on TikTok as she narrated the challenges on the road to completing the house. According to her, they changed their minds about having a home on the Island due to road and traffic concerns.

