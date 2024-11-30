A video of a man emptying the wine cup his wife gave him on their wedding day has stirred mixed reactions

A few people wondered why the man thought the wine would harm him when he should followed the wedding traditions

The groom appreciated his wife's gesture of love by placing money into the cup before they both stood up

A video of a traditional wedding has got many talking as people commented on the groom's behaviour.

During the ceremony, the wife walked towards her husband with a cup of palm wine.

The tall groom and his bride stood before their guests. Photo source: @chukwuma_mirabel

Traditional wedding

She knelt before him and served him the drink as tradition dictated. The man accepted it, poured it away, and placed a N1000 note inside.

Many people who reacted to the wedding video faulted the man for not drinking the wine his wife gave him.

They said he was not ready to marry if he could not follow the basic tradions. The couple, however, looked happy as they stood before their guests at the party. @chukwuma_mirabel shared the clip.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Prince E Zodon said:

"Nollywood has made some fools to believe dat our elders in the village were evil, that's why dis guy pour away the blessing given by the inlaw elders."

DEEP LOVE said:

"Bro you haven't married o , pouring away the wine mean rejection so the lady is still single before the gods of the land."

Unbothered said:

"E carry leather purse like say he get money. 1k for cup after pouring away the drink."

MONEYMAN TV joked:

"This guy is our member from stingy men Association Aba branch #1000 for the cup."

pat. said:

"Sometimes you people forget the real meaning of that wine. please is not proper to pour it away."

gentlepower5 wondered:

"Why did he pour the palm wine on the ground?"

Chibuzo Okegbe said:

"He believe that everyone came to poison him even Davido no pour his own away."

Mrs Lukas said:

"I told my husband on time plz don't drink the wine."

prettytessyslim1 said:

"Some of you don’t know tradition as he no drink am spiritually there are not married their Ancestors knowns nothing about that marriage even if them put something for the palm wine he no go work."

