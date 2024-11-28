A man was filmed as he stormed a shop to collect an item he bought for his ex-girlfriend years after their breakup

In the viral video, a young man was seen trying to collect an item from a beauty shop but was accosted by other ladies present

Many who saw the video justified the man’s actions, while others hailed the ladies for stopping him

Drama ensued when a man stormed his ex-girlfriend’s shop to collect an item he had bought for her.

One of the ladies in the shop who filmed the process said the man refused to move on years after the breakup.

Man causes drama while collecting items he got for girlfriend. Photo: @gift_vee1

Source: Instagram

The video shared by @gift_vee1 on Instagram showed the moment ladies from the shop stopped the man from collecting the item.

The situation almost turned violent as the man, visibly upset, was seen dragging the items with the ladies.

Another part of the video showed the man coming with another man but one of the girls challenged them.

The voice in the video background said:

"For how many years wey ex buy something give girlfriend, e come back come fight. See ex o. For how many years, ex no gree move on."

The video was captioned:

"Wahala be like wait again. No be small thing after two years ex no one move on."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man storms ex-girlfriend’s shop to collect items he bought

Many who saw the video justified the man’s actions, while others hailed the ladies for stopping him.

@officiall_jazmine said:

"All the girls in that shop I love you guys so much ."

@marfyon_ said:

"People wey get oraimo cord no dey d shop make u wipe am for neck."

@Trey_Daniel1 said:

"No gree o, make sure u carry am."

@ManlikeMikeey said:

"Why did he go there alone? Carry like 6 guys put body ,wey their face no good. Use truck pack everything there, e no hard."

chinyere4real123 said:

"Please involve the police."

Nigerian relationship stories that got people talking

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady discovered the truth about her seven-month-long relationship with her boyfriend.

In a TikTok video, she said that she found out that her boyfriend only dated her because he was dared to do so.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

Source: Legit.ng