Man Storms Ex-girlfriend’s Shop To Collect Gift He Bought For Her Years After Breakup, Causes Drama
A man was filmed as he stormed a shop to collect an item he bought for his ex-girlfriend years after their breakup
- In the viral video, a young man was seen trying to collect an item from a beauty shop but was accosted by other ladies present
- Many who saw the video justified the man’s actions, while others hailed the ladies for stopping him
Drama ensued when a man stormed his ex-girlfriend’s shop to collect an item he had bought for her.
One of the ladies in the shop who filmed the process said the man refused to move on years after the breakup.
The video shared by @gift_vee1 on Instagram showed the moment ladies from the shop stopped the man from collecting the item.
The situation almost turned violent as the man, visibly upset, was seen dragging the items with the ladies.
Another part of the video showed the man coming with another man but one of the girls challenged them.
The voice in the video background said:
"For how many years wey ex buy something give girlfriend, e come back come fight. See ex o. For how many years, ex no gree move on."
The video was captioned:
"Wahala be like wait again. No be small thing after two years ex no one move on."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man storms ex-girlfriend’s shop to collect items he bought
Many who saw the video justified the man’s actions, while others hailed the ladies for stopping him.
@officiall_jazmine said:
"All the girls in that shop I love you guys so much ."
@marfyon_ said:
"People wey get oraimo cord no dey d shop make u wipe am for neck."
@Trey_Daniel1 said:
"No gree o, make sure u carry am."
@ManlikeMikeey said:
"Why did he go there alone? Carry like 6 guys put body ,wey their face no good. Use truck pack everything there, e no hard."
chinyere4real123 said:
"Please involve the police."
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng