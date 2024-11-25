A Nigerian lady who graduated from the University of Benin took to social media to celebrate her achievement

The lady shared an old photo she took with her father when she graduated from primary school

Many who came across the post celebrated the father and congratulated the lady on her achievement

A lady is happy that she graduated from school and shared a post to mark her achievement.

A post she made on TikTok shows that she graduated from the University of Benin.

Lady recreates photo with her father. Photo: @ceo_zels

Source: TikTok

In the post by @ceo_zels, the lady shared an old photo she took with her father when she graduated from primary school.

The old photo showed her father standing close to her as she wore her primary school graduation gown.

In the recent photo, her father hugged her on her convocation day as she became a University of Benin graduate in 2024.

The photos were captioned:

“Grateful for the gift of life.”

Reactions as lady and father recreate graduation photo

Many who came across the photo celebrated the lady and her father, while others hailed her for keeping such memories and photographs.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Shy_igbo_girl said:

"Una dey keep pictures o. I no get all these childhood pics."

@seyi said:

"Smiling and crying congratulations u made him proud I wish mine is still alive."

@Angel said:

"And yes I made my parents proud of me as a medical doctor. congratulations dear."

@Joy Leonard said:

"Wow congratulations."

@Charity said:

"Awwwww, so cute. congratulations Excel."

Source: Legit.ng