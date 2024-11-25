UNIBEN Graduate Recreates Photo Taken with Her Father Many Years Ago, Melt Hearts
- A Nigerian lady who graduated from the University of Benin took to social media to celebrate her achievement
- The lady shared an old photo she took with her father when she graduated from primary school
- Many who came across the post celebrated the father and congratulated the lady on her achievement
A lady is happy that she graduated from school and shared a post to mark her achievement.
A post she made on TikTok shows that she graduated from the University of Benin.
In the post by @ceo_zels, the lady shared an old photo she took with her father when she graduated from primary school.
The old photo showed her father standing close to her as she wore her primary school graduation gown.
In the recent photo, her father hugged her on her convocation day as she became a University of Benin graduate in 2024.
The photos were captioned:
“Grateful for the gift of life.”
Reactions as lady and father recreate graduation photo
Many who came across the photo celebrated the lady and her father, while others hailed her for keeping such memories and photographs.
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.
@Shy_igbo_girl said:
"Una dey keep pictures o. I no get all these childhood pics."
@seyi said:
"Smiling and crying congratulations u made him proud I wish mine is still alive."
@Angel said:
"And yes I made my parents proud of me as a medical doctor. congratulations dear."
@Joy Leonard said:
"Wow congratulations."
@Charity said:
"Awwwww, so cute. congratulations Excel."
Unilorin graduate shares lovely photos with father
In a related story, a University of Ilorin graduate shared pictures of himself and his father from his Convocation Day.
In the lovely image, the older man prayed for his son as they shared beautiful moments.
Those who came across the pictures celebrated the young man and congratulated him on his graduation.
Source: Legit.ng
