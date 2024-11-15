A Nigerian man who lost his father while he was abroad visited his dad's graveside after returning to Nigeria

Some women in the compound were wailing and shouting as the man stood beside his late father's grave

Many people who watched the video spoke about some of the relatives they lost when they travelled abroad

An abroad-based man returned to Nigeria after 15 years and visited his father's graveside.

A video showed him by the graveside as mourners wailed and wept.

Relatives cry as man visit's father graveside for first time. Photo: @mercyunique6

Source: TikTok

The man's niece, @mercyunique6, shared the video on TikTok.

Her caption revealed that the older man had died while his son was abroad.

On returning to Nigeria, he decided to visit his father's graveside.

The video was captioned:

“Chai. His father died when he was abroad. See my grandma crying.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as abroad-based man visits father's graveside for first time

Many people who watched the video spoke about some of the relatives they lost when they travelled abroad.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Ezeh Kossy said:

"My grandma and my uncle all died years ago while I was away and I am still not back. It's not easy. But i am coming back soonest."

@Chebem Multiple (EGBE 1) said:

"MY 94Years daddy 2022 but i Thanks God i come back and give him benefiting burial."

@VICTOR said:

"Abroad no easy."

@oge4u said:

"I have a relative brother ...Baba has been in Turkey. since teenage life .....my Broh I hope goodtides find u one day."

Read more related stories on fatherhood

Herbert Wigwe's daughter gives speech at late father's school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the daughter of Wigwe University founder, Tochi, gave a speech at her father's school matriculation.

Wigwe University in Isiokpor, Rivers State, held its first matriculation ceremony on November 14, 2024.

In her speech video, Tochi highlighted what she noticed about the students and the lessons she had learned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng