On Thursday, November 14, Wigwe University, Isiokpo, in the Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State, had its maiden matriculation ceremony

The daughter of the late Access Bank CEO who founded the school, Tochi Wigwe, spoke at the occasion

A man has shared a moving observation he made about the matriculation ceremony as he mourned the late Herbert Wigwe

A man, Kingsley King, has pointed out something touching he noticed about Wigwe University's first matriculation.

Kingsley shared pictures from the ceremony on Facebook and noted that the late founder's mother, father and daughter were present.

The man mourned the demise of Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son. Photo Credit: Wigwe University, Kingsley King

Kingsley expressed a belief that Herbert Wigwe's vision won't die because it is from God.

He mourned Herbert's demise, saying the tears won't stop flowing despite the success made. Kingsley prayed that Herbert, his wife and son's souls rest in peace. He wrote:

"Herbert Wigwe absent, father, mother and daughter present as Wigwe University matriculates 108 students in its maiden matriculation ceremony held at Isiokpo on Thursday!

"The vision won't die because it's from God.

"Yet the tears won't stop flowing inspite of the successes recorded.

"May his gentle soul and those of his wife and son continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord until the resurrection morning."

Nigerians react to Wigwe University's matriculation

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Wigwe University student had shared a picture with the late Access Bank CEO's daughter at the school's matriculation.

Wigwe's daughter gives speech at matriculation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the late Herbert Wigwe's daughter had given a speech at her father's school matriculation ceremony.

The matriculation ceremony took place on November 14, 2024, almost a month after academic activities started in the school. The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO. Almost a month after it opened its doors to new students, the school officially organised its first matriculation to welcome them.

Eugene Abels, an attendee at the matriculation ceremony, shared a video of Tochi's speech on his Facebook page. The young lady mounted the podium and introduced herself after greeting the attendees. She appreciated the students and attendees as she stated that she was representing her family.

