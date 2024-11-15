Global site navigation

Local editions

Wigwe University Student Shares Photos With Late Access Bank CEO’s Daughter at Matriculation
Family and Relationships

Wigwe University Student Shares Photos With Late Access Bank CEO’s Daughter at Matriculation

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A student of Wigwe University shared photos she and other students took with the daughter of the school's founder
  • Wigwe University in Isiokpor, Rivers State, held its first matriculation ceremony on November 14, 2024
  • The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

A student of Wigwe University shared photos she took with Tochi Wigwe, the daughter of the school's founder.

The matriculation ceremony took place on November 14, 2024, almost a month after academic activities started in the school.

Wigwe University student takes photographs with late Access Bank CEO’s Daughter, Tochi Wigwe
Wigwe University student shares photos with Tochi WIgwe, the school founder's daughter. Photo: @sesmama.0, facebook/Wigwe University
Source: TikTok

The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO.

Almost a month after it opened its doors to new students, the school officially organised its first matriculation to welcome them.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow

Student hails Tochi Wigwe's speech on matriculation day

Read also

Wigwe University: Students show outfits as school built by late Access Bank CEO holds matriculation

In a TikTok photo post shared by @sesmama.0, the excited student shared photos she and other students took with the school's founder's daughter, Tochi Wigwe.

The student posted the photos and hailed the pretty lady in her speech during the matriculation ceremony.

The post was captioned:

The daughter of our founder soo fine. Your speech motivated me. Thanks ma’am. Matriculation ceremony attended by Miss Tochi Wigwe.”

In an earlier post, the student showed off outfits she and her coursemates wore on the matriculation day.

The student who posted the video wore a long blue dress with her matriculation gown.

Other students wore beautiful outfits, depending on their fashion style.

Read more related stories on Wigwe University

Read also

Wigwe University: Dad celebrates as school built by late Access Bank CEO holds matriculation

Man shares his vision about Wigwe University

A Nigerian man on Facebook, Lucky Firstborn Assuah, shared his vision about Wigwe University.

He advised Wigwe University's management about his vision for the school and the height it would get to.

The man made this known while reacting to a Wigwe University Facebook page post about its admitted students.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: