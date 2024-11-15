A student of Wigwe University shared photos she and other students took with the daughter of the school's founder

A student of Wigwe University shared photos she took with Tochi Wigwe, the daughter of the school's founder.

The matriculation ceremony took place on November 14, 2024, almost a month after academic activities started in the school.

Wigwe University student shares photos with Tochi WIgwe, the school founder's daughter. Photo: @sesmama.0, facebook/Wigwe University

Almost a month after it opened its doors to new students, the school officially organised its first matriculation to welcome them.

Student hails Tochi Wigwe's speech on matriculation day

In a TikTok photo post shared by @sesmama.0, the excited student shared photos she and other students took with the school's founder's daughter, Tochi Wigwe.

The student posted the photos and hailed the pretty lady in her speech during the matriculation ceremony.

The post was captioned:

The daughter of our founder soo fine. Your speech motivated me. Thanks ma’am. Matriculation ceremony attended by Miss Tochi Wigwe.”

In an earlier post, the student showed off outfits she and her coursemates wore on the matriculation day.

The student who posted the video wore a long blue dress with her matriculation gown.

Other students wore beautiful outfits, depending on their fashion style.

Man shares his vision about Wigwe University

A Nigerian man on Facebook, Lucky Firstborn Assuah, shared his vision about Wigwe University.

He advised Wigwe University's management about his vision for the school and the height it would get to.

The man made this known while reacting to a Wigwe University Facebook page post about its admitted students.

