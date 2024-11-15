Wigwe University: Dad Celebrates as School Built by Late Access Bank CEO Holds Matriculation
- The father of a Wigwe University student, Justice Ezeocha, shared photos from the school’s matriculation day
- Wigwe University in Isiokpor, Rivers State, held its first matriculation ceremony on November 14, 2024
- The school had its opening ceremony on Thursday, October 17, as it welcomed its first set of students
Mr Justice Ezeocha, the father of a Wigwe University student, Martha Justice, shared photos of himself and his daughter at the school’s matriculation day.
The matriculation ceremony took place on November 14, 2024, almost a month after academic activities started in the school.
The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO.
Almost a month after it opened its doors to new students, the school officially organised its first matriculation to welcome them.
Dad shares photos from Wigwe University matriculation day
In a Facebook post by Justice Ezeocha, the excited father shared pictures with his daughter and other attendees at the Wigwe University matriculation ceremony.
He celebrated his daughter and also prayed for her in the Facebook post.
The proud father said:
“Live at Wigwe University the Fearless Generation, happy matriculation to you my beloved daughter Martha Justice , Excel and exceed beyond measures in Jesus Name.”
Reactions as dad of Wigwe University student celebrates matriculation day
Ladi Ogazi said:
"Congratulations my darling. Best wishes"
Queen Wobo said:
"Congratulations sweetheart."
Emma Achis Wonuma said:
"Congratulations to her and the entire family. May God grant her wisdom to scale and excel through her studies."
Sylvia Sylvia said:
"Congratulations darling, receive grace to finish strong."
Rachael Egbule said:
"This is lovely congratulations."
Wigwe University lecturer excited as school built by late Access Bank CEO holds maiden matriculation
Source: Legit.ng
