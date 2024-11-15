The father of a Wigwe University student, Justice Ezeocha, shared photos from the school’s matriculation day

Wigwe University in Isiokpor, Rivers State, held its first matriculation ceremony on November 14, 2024

The school had its opening ceremony on Thursday, October 17, as it welcomed its first set of students

Mr Justice Ezeocha, the father of a Wigwe University student, Martha Justice, shared photos of himself and his daughter at the school’s matriculation day.

The matriculation ceremony took place on November 14, 2024, almost a month after academic activities started in the school.

Dad shares photo from Matriculation day of school owned by late Herbert Wigwe. Photo: Justice Ezeocha

Source: Facebook

The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO.

Almost a month after it opened its doors to new students, the school officially organised its first matriculation to welcome them.

Dad shares photos from Wigwe University matriculation day

In a Facebook post by Justice Ezeocha, the excited father shared pictures with his daughter and other attendees at the Wigwe University matriculation ceremony.

He celebrated his daughter and also prayed for her in the Facebook post.

The proud father said:

“Live at Wigwe University the Fearless Generation, happy matriculation to you my beloved daughter Martha Justice , Excel and exceed beyond measures in Jesus Name.”

Reactions as dad of Wigwe University student celebrates matriculation day

Ladi Ogazi said:

"Congratulations my darling. Best wishes"

Queen Wobo said:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

Emma Achis Wonuma said:

"Congratulations to her and the entire family. May God grant her wisdom to scale and excel through her studies."

Sylvia Sylvia said:

"Congratulations darling, receive grace to finish strong."

Rachael Egbule said:

"This is lovely congratulations."

Read more related stories on Wigwe University

Man shares vision about Wigwe University

In a related story, Lucky Firstborn Assuah, a Nigerian man on Facebook, shared his vision of Wigwe University.

He advised Wigwe University's management about his vision for the school and the height it would get to.

The man made this known while reacting to a Wigwe University Facebook page post about its admitted students.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng