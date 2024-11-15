Students of Wigwe University showed off beautiful outfits they wore at the school's matriculation day

Wigwe University in Isiokpor, Rivers State, held its first matriculation ceremony on November 14, 2024

The school had its opening ceremony on Thursday, October 17, as it welcomed its first set of students

A student of Wigwe University shared a video showing different outfits worn by her classmates on the school's matriculation day.

The matriculation ceremony took place on November 14, 2024, almost a month after academic activities started in the school.

Students show outfits at Wigwe University matric. Photo: @sesmama.0, Facebook/ Wigwe University

The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO.

Almost a month after it opened its doors to new students, the school officially organised its first matriculation to welcome them.

Students flaunt outfits they wore to Wigwe University matriculation day

In a TikTok video shared by @sesmama.0, the excited student showed off their outfits at the Wigwe University matriculation ceremony.

The student who posted the video wore a long blue dress with her matriculation gown.

Other students wore beautiful outfits, depending on their fashion style.

The video was captioned:

POV: How my friends dressed to our matriculation. Wigwe University. All are 10/10.

Reactions as Wigwe University students show off outfits at matriculation day

Those who came across the video shared their opinion on the outfits, while others stated their observation.

@Yung siva said:

"Awesome, but Your friends are far away from beauty."

@mimina4life said:

"looking cute."

@mizzyen said:

"sharp."

@Ogooo (November 22) said:

"Be like una university just dey start."

