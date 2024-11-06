A young lady has excitedly announced on social media that she has moved out of her parents' house

The 21-year-old lady gave internet users a sneak peek into her new apartment, which she has already furnished

Mixed reactions trailed pictures of her new apartment as some people wondered how she pulled it off at her age

A 21-year-old lady has celebrated becoming independent at 21 as she finally moved out of her parents' house.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady, @conniet42, shared pictures of her new abode, showing its empty state and how it was eventually arranged with furniture and other necessary home items.

@conniet42 expressed joy at finally starting a new phase of her life. She captioned her TikTok post:

"Finally starting a new chapter."

Her post blew up on TikTok, with some netizens wondering how she could furnish her new apartment tastefully. She replied:

"Am employed and I also have multiple businesses."

People react to young lady's action

winnie✨🌼 said:

"Saving this for an inspo for decoration when I get my own apartment."

cheved said:

"Wetin una dey do ooooo? I'm still here trying to figure out my life."

FavieFavie🦋 said:

"Congratulations girl🎊 this is me also struggling to move out at 23!! I’ll share my testimony soon."

osahon said:

"Your house is beautiful."

Peaches❤️🥰 said:

"Moved out when I was 18 best decision ever🥹wish you well babes."

iam_cocolette said:

"I tap… I don tire to Dey run errands."

OLA✨🏆 said:

"The interior is hard and the settings is tuff 👏 whoever bring the idea 💡 the person is a genius."

Nurse Beee🤍 said:

"I want to move out so badddd..but I don’t have money."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 20-year-old lady had moved out of her parents' house.

Lady returns to her parents' house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had returned to her parents' house.

The lady, @angelmandiwana, hinted that she moved back home because her life didn't go according to plan.

She shared a video on TikTok which captured her journey back home. She took a flight and admitted she fought back tears throughout the trip. Many internet users sent her heartwarming and uplifting messages in the comment section of her TikTok post.

