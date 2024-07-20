A Nigerian mother of twins who finished her master's degree from Aston University praised her husband's support

The woman said that the man financially supported her and saved her the stress of taking multiple job shifts

Nigerians who thronged her comment section said she needs to praise the man more for his unconditional love

A Nigerian lady, mother of twins, who graduated from Aston University in the UK, honored her husband.

On her graduation day, the woman danced as she appreciated the man for paying all her school fees in the university.

The husband carried their twins with his hands. Photo source: @oyindamolabee

Source: TikTok

School fees in UK

The mother (@oyindamolabee) suggested she would have taken up many shifts if her husband had not helped.

She added that while she focused on her education, the man was available to take care of their children.

Kalep said:

"We pray you continue hailing him now that you have the degree."

Tonia said:

"Congratulations dear may remain a good wife for ever."

AjifolakeAjala said:

"God bless you sir, na man you be."

ZA QUEEN herself said:

"Congratulations my sister, thank you baba ibeji."

qathejah said:

"Congratulations iyawo wa,we sabi take care of iyawo for our family,enjoy mumy twins."

stylebyrachygold said:

"Men dey,may God continue to be with him."

RommyGold said:

"Congratulations,unlimited blessings and everlasting happiness for you both."

KNUCK OFF said:

"Salute that man again and again. It’s not easy. God bless him and bless both of you."

ÈSOR sad:

"He's a good man savanna congratulations."

Yellow Sherman said:

"My own, as soon he sees me with new job, that to pregnant me can hungry him."

user1215287148583 said:

"Daddy, thanks much. You will not labor in vain."

Maryekeoma1 said:

"Continue to hail him and appreciate him always. I wish u the very best."

Source: Legit.ng