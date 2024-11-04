A Nigerian lecturer in the diaspora has been thrown into mourning after her sister lost her battle with breast cancer

The female academic visited her late sister's house and displayed the prayer points she saw on her wall

A GoFundMe has been set up to cater for the burial of the deceased, who moved to the United Kingdom after struggling for years as her family's breadwinner

A senior lecturer in public health, Fola, has mourned her late sister, Oluremi Odutola, who lost her life to breast cancer.

In a tweet on November 2, a saddened Fola said her sister's demise was too painful.

Fola displayed prayer points she found on her sister's wall when she visited her house. Fola wrote:

"Went to my sister's house, this is too painful, her prayer points on the wall. So sad, I will never see her again."

Fola's sister was the breadwinner

Fola attached a GoFundMe link set up to raise money for her sister's burial. So far, £1,903 (over N4 million in current exchange rate) has been raised from 97 donations.

Fola's late sister was described as a fighter and a mother who moved to the UK after struggling for years as her family's breadwinner.

Within six months of her arrival in the UK, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and continued to work while receiving treatment as her husband was without a job.

See the lecturer's tweet below:

People sent their condolences to the lecturer

@father232428 said:

"This is even more heartbreaking to behold. How can a woman of faith as such died? Haa! Iwo Olohun dakun ma fun ota ni erin igbeyin lori oro mi. Chai!💔💔💔🤦🤦🤦🙆🙆🙆😭😭😭."

@aikereji said:

"Her prayers were answered, I assure you.

"Be consoled by the fact of a future reunion with her upon the resurrection.

"Mourn we may, as humans, at the demise of a loved one, but hope of eternal life in Christ is indeed gain.

"I wish you courage and the entire family, too..."

@MaziOfTheEast said:

"Sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and your family."

@Talk2meeh said:

"Oh dear💔 may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

@Sen_Adedotun said:

"So sorry for your loss.

"May her soul continue to rest in perfect."

@Captainsiege said:

"In all this God is faithful. It's a thing of joy to know that she is in a place where there is no pain nor sorrow anymore. To us here it is painful but she has gone to rest. Take heart."

