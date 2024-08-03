A lady has taken to social media to announce her decision to go back to her father and mother's house to live with them

While not giving the specifics of why she moved back to her parents' house, the lady hinted at life not going as planned for her

Her video showing how she took a flight back home has gone viral and received support from many netizens

Fed up with the situation of things, a lady has moved back to her parents' house.

The lady, @angelmandiwana, hinted that she moved back home because her life didn't go according to plan.

She got tired of things where she had moved to. Photo Credit: @angelmandiwana

Source: TikTok

She shared a video on TikTok which captured her journey back home. She took a flight and admitted she fought back tears throughout the trip.

Words layered on @angelmandiwana's video read:

"When life doesn't go as planne so you are forced to move back in with your parents.

"I was fighting tears this whole flight."

Many internet users sent her heartwarming and uplifting messages in the comment section of her TikTok post.

Watch her video below:

Netizens sent her encouraging words

Treasure💘👑 said:

"Girl listen you alive and that is enough proof ❤️you will rise back up you nevr can tell if your blessings are back home and not in a foreign land."

Reitumetse❤️‍🔥 said:

"Everything will be okay, babe. Don’t lose hope, don’t let this deter you. Just keep moving forward, even if it’s a step at a time."

Zithobe Macheli | Skin Girl said:

"It’s okay ❤️I’ve been here twice. Go home, recuperate, regroup and I promise, it will work out! ✨"

Nomzamo Liezel Ngoma said:

"It doesn’t rain forever ♥️. Your breakthrough is coming."

chalanyway said:

"Baby I moved home last year after a bad break up and I lost my job. Trust me when I tell you , coming from someone that’s almost on the other side, the rain stops. It doesn’t last forever."

Brada said:

"December 2017 at 35yrs I was unemployed and had to move back to my parents house because life happens. 7yrs later I am a senior manager at a major financial institution... life will work itself out, this is just God redirecting you. Jeremiah 29:11."

cinnamonBuns said:

"You are blessed that you’ve got a home to go back to. What a win this is."

