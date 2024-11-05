A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after getting married to the love of her life

While showing off her ring, the lady fired shots at people who once criticised her, saying she won't get married because of her small stature

Social media users who came across her video on TikTok stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady has thrown shades at people who criticised her in the past because of her small stature.

She shared a video via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views and comments.

Lady with small stature gets married Photo credit: @kikinaturals/TikTok.

Lady with small stature happily gets married

Kikinaturals, the newlywed bride, shared a captivating video on TikTok, flaunting her wedding ring.

Her post was more than just a joyful announcement. It was a sharp response to those who once doubted her chances of finding love due to her petite stature.

In the video, @kikinaturals threw subtle the naysayers who questioned her marital possiblity.

"Them: Let's see who will marry you with your small stature. Me: How far? People like us are very special you know? Forget small stature," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady with small stature flaunts ring

TikTok users overwhelmed the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the happy couple.

@tropez_zee said:

"Omo so me, I even small pass you and my wedding is in 2 weeks."

@Mindfully wrote:

"Madam abeg no comot my eyes ooo."

@juma said:

"Na when that ring blind me na we go get problem."

@𝕆𝕃𝔸 said:

"Ladies with small stature don’t actually have problem aswear. Nah boys dem go think nah your junior brother."

@wesley01 whyte said:

"Na so my sister, people are too quick to judge and laugh at something they have no idea about, but God big pass them."

@snaxx_bar added:

"I’m so in love with my small stature abeg. My mama young pass most of my age group."

@Ekene commented:

"Buh do people really say these things. There’re names given to smallish babes buh to say no one will marry you cos of your stature ano hear before."

@TulipWind added:

"Wo shift back no blind me. The ceiling is not even fine."

