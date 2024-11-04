A lady has prayed for God's strength upon new mothers as she shared her experience with a first-time mum

She posted the messages and voice note that the new mum in her early twenties sent her on WhatsApp at midnight

Internet users were moved by the new mum's outcry about her son and begged the lady to come to her aid

A Nigerian lady, @mummy_jays2, has shared the touching messages and voice note a first-time mum sent her on WhatsApp at midnight.

@mummy_jays2 found the first-time mum's action amusing but prayed for God's strength upon her and other new mums.

The first-time mum lamented that her newborn baby refused to sleep. Photo Credit: @mummy_jays2

"God strengthen every first time mom, this journey of motherhood isnt easy at all," @mummy_jays2 wrote on TikTok as she posted the messages.

The new mum, Nenye, complained in the voice note that her baby had refused to fall asleep. She lamented being left alone after her mum refused to stay longer.

Nenye begged her friend to come over and assist her, saying she was tired. The voice note went thus:

"My breast is paining me. This baby does not want to sleep. My mummy has gone. She said she is not staying for two months and I was begging her, she said no. (Sobs)

"Will you come? Will you come even if it is two weeks? Stay with me, please. I am tired. This boy does not want to sleep (Sobs)."

In the texts preceding the voice note, Nenye lamented that she wanted to sleep but couldn't as her son was still awake.

Read the first-time mum's appeal below:

People touched by first-time mum's outcry

Mjayy__ said:

"Why do I feel like crying 😭 The thought of it scares me. Bless all mothers out there, lord."

Koreys_place said:

“Will you come, even if it is 2weeks” 🥺 she sounds so hurtful."

Kingpetpresh said:

"I cried too in the toilet my husband catch me😂😂😂 since then he reads my face once I start getting tired everything will be on hold. He gets the baby we ate out and more."

Ms.juddy😌💕 said:

"U people should stay with her na pleaseee."

Tola said:

"This was me last night… I don’t know when I have my husband knock on head while he’s asleep I was so frustrated."

__glowqueen said:

"If my mama, no gree stay, I go pack go meet her."

Emma_nuella004 said:

“Pls will u come” she’s really tired."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a first-time mum had lamented after her newborn baby cried uncontrollably.

Gen Z new mum laments online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Gen Z new mum of twin babies had cried out as her children disturbed her endlessly.

The new mother was weeping because the babies were giving her a lot of trouble, and she was having a hard time controlling them. In a video on TikTok by Barbie, the mother said she was alone with the babies at home.

She noted that her mother, who had come to help her, returned to her house after staying for a while. She also said her man was not around, leaving her to care for the babies alone.

