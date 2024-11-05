A Nigerian man has taken to social media to announce his daughter's forthcoming matriculation ceremony at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State

The excited man shared a customised flier for the occasion and urged people to join them in celebrating his daughter

Wigwe University recently opened its doors to its first set of students and had initially scheduled its matriculation ceremony for November 1

A man, Justice Ezeocha, has invited Nigerians to his daughter's matriculation ceremony at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, in Rivers State.

In a Facebook post, Justice shared a flier with the matriculation ceremony date stated as Thursday, November 14, suggesting that the institution changed the date.

This is because Wigwe University originally scheduled the matriculation ceremony for November 1. Justice, who had dropped off his daughter at the school many days ago, shared a customised flier with his daughter's name on it and also her photo.

Martha Chiburuoma Ezeocha-Justice will be one of the hundreds of students who will make history at its first-ever matriculation ceremony. Justice wrote:

"Another season of celebration, friends and well wishers, make it a date with us on Thursday 14th November,2024 @ WIGWE UNIVERSITY Isiokpo , as our daughter Martha takes her Matriculation Oath."

People celebrate the Wigwe University student

Chizzy Esther God'stime said:

"Congratulations dear."

Gift Innocent said:

"Congratulatiolike ns My girl."

Jonathan Bethel said:

"Congratulations 🎉 to her."

Elizabeth Ezeocha said:

"Powerful congratulations mama."

Umukoro Vivian said:

"Powerful, congratulations dear."

Kenchuk's Ogechi said:

"Congratulations more wins ahead."

Joy Phil said:

"Congratulations to you dear."

Man almost collapses after visiting Wigwe University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man said he wept and almost collapsed after visiting Wigwe University.

King shared pictures of the school's entrance and some new students and parents he captured on the premises. In a Facebook post, King said he remembered the late founder of the university, Herbert Wigwe, who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on February 9. He imagined what the school's opening ceremony would have been like if Herbert had been present.

"I almost collapsed because my heart was filled with pains, anguish and regrets but amidst that I moved on pretending to be fine or that all was well when it actually wasn't. Tears began to trickle down but the glasses I wore didn't let people notice. I was greatly pained,

"why Herbert?" I queried myself as though I had the answer but I didn't yet I asked and queried again and again, "Where are you Herbert?"

