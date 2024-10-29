A Nigerian man whose daughter is one of the first set of students to be admitted to Wigwe University has broken silence

The excited dad shared pictures taken with his daughter and family and celebrated her on social media

While hailing her as his "future forensic scientist", the proud dad praised God for his daughter's admission into the school founded by the late Access Bank CEO

A dad, Justice Ezeocha, was overjoyed as his daughter, Martha, started her higher education studies at Wigwe University, which was founded by the late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe.

In a Facebook post on October 17, Justice announced they had dropped Martha off at Wigwe University.

The proud dad celebrated his daughter for being admitted into Wigwe University. Photo Credit: Justice Ezeocha, Wigwe University, X/@herbertowigwe

Source: Facebook

Justice congratulated his daughter and praised God for making it a reality. He wrote:

"Congratulations to you my daughter Martha as we drop you off at WIGWE UNIVERSITY Isiokpo "THE FEARLESS GENERATION" to kick start your Higher Education journey. We return all glory to God."

Justice attached pictures he took with Martha and other family members.

In another post later that day, Justice gushed over his daughter. He wrote:

"My future Forensic Scientist and I, fully ready to Move to WIGWE UNIVERSITY, for her registration. Nothing is impossible with God,Glory to Jesus the doer."

People celebrate the Wigwe University fresher

Ikechi Glister said:

"Congratulations 💕💕to you my girl go and return with success."

Umukoro Vivian said:

"Congratulations dear. It will surely end in praise. Ameeeeeeen."

Ezeocha Ihuoma said:

"Congratulations 💕💕💕more wisdom and understanding to assimilate in your higher pursuit in Jesus name Amen Amen Amen."

Owhor Elizabeth said:

"Go and make us proud,more wisdom and God grace upon u daughter."

Gift Innocent said:

"Congratulations my beautiful Martha."

Gifted John said:

"Congratulations 🎈🎉🎊my darling."

Mihz Vee said:

"Congratulations to u return successful Amen."

Sharon Matthews said:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ I'm so happy for you and all glory to God forever."

Wigwe University student shares experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a freshman at Wigwe University had shared her experience.

The lady also shared other videos showing the classroom and some school environments. Wigwe University, which recently kicked off academic activities, was founded by the late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe. In one of the videos, @sesmama.0 showed popular Nollywood actor Sam Dede in her class.

However, she did not mention whether Sam Dede is a lecturer at the prestigious school. In another video, the student showed a sneak peek into the school environment and her hostel. The hostels looked large and neat, and the interiors looked habitable. She said the school had electric buses carrying students around the campus.

Source: Legit.ng