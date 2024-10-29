Woman Excited as She Relocates to Canada with Her Family, Shares Interesting Video
- A Nigerian woman relocated to Canada with her family and shared an interesting video detailing their journey
- She shared a video on her TikTok page as she celebrates her relocation with her husband and children
- Those who came across the video congratulated the woman on her relocation and wished the same for themselves
In a video circulating online, a Nigerian woman expressed joy when she relocated to Canada with her family.
She shared the video of herself and her family members as they relocated.
The exciting video was shared on TikTok by @ade_tutu24, where the woman displayed her passport and that of her family members.
She displayed seven passports in the video and showed where her family was preparing for the trip.
She said:
“Relocate with me and family to Canada.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Nigerian woman and family relocate to Canada
Those who came across the footage congratulated the woman on her relocation and wished the same for themselves.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Zahmahstores said:
"Wow Adetutu Oremi congratulations so happy for you boo i tap into dis blessings with my family soon Ma Sha Allah."
@Igbagbo said:
"Congratulations for u and your family hallelujah thank God l pray for this amen for me and family I believe."
@Busola Florence said:
"Congratulations. pls what package is this?"
@T.gold said:
"I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn ...... congratulations."
@Gloria Boma Muottoh said:
"Me and family is next is next to testify in Jesus mighty name amen, congratulations beautiful family.. I tap from this your Blessing."
@therealolabisi said:
"Congratulations please what route did you use , we are family of3."
@olaitan said:
"Joy at last."
@user6268723650177 said:
"congratulations I and my kids tap from this family ijn."
Woman relocates to UK with hubby
In a related story, a Nigerian woman expressed her excitement at relocating to the United Kingdom with her husband.
She said it was her first time entering a plane and had captured beautiful pictures from that moment.
The video she shared has gathered a lot of reactions, as some also prayed for their relocation overseas.
