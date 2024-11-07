A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment her mother got set to leave after 'omugwo' ended

In the video, the woman was seen dancing with her grandchild with loads of gifts and foodstuffs captured in the background

Massive reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to appreciate her

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

A Nigerian lady's emotional gesture towards her mother who completed omugwo, the Igbo tradition of postpartum care, has captured the hearts of social media users.

The video showed the loving grandmother's farewell dance with her adorable grandchild, surrounded by an abundance of gifts and provisions.

Nigerian woman gets massive gifts after omugwo Photo credit: @manaria_nwa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

New mum showers mother with gifts

The clip posted by @manaria_nwa on TikTok also revealed cartons of noodles, bags of rice, drinks, and other premium items, purchased in appreciation of her care.

Massive reactions trailed the video with social media users flooding the comments section to praise the daughter's thoughtful gesture.

Many commended her for showing gratitude to her mother, while others admired the strong family bond.

"POV: Omugwo is over. The real struggle starts now," the lady lamented.

Reactions as woman completes omugwo stay

Netizens stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@chachablizz1 said:

"I always say this and I will say it again, till the baby start to talk and waka nobody is going anywhere oh."

@queen faitex commented:

"Abeg ooo wetin cusson baby powder dey find for d item."

@Elili Benita said:

"My mom refused to come cus I didn't marry the person she wanted me to, am taking care of myself and my baby by myself."

@Ulobekee said:

"People try learn from here bcos some people don’t know how to do it after mother suffers."

@Chinny Rita said:

"No go force your husband ooo, all finger's are not equal.hang your bag were your hand go reach or to go and be having problems with your husband o."

@Baby Excel nd Mom said:

"My mom did not come bkos I no marry odogwu husband thank God for my mil congratulations dear it's well, my baby is 7 months nd am 2 months gone."

@HAIR BY SONIA said:

"Baby never de waka una say e don over Abeg oo I no get strength my baby go start waka before anybody go commot oo. How I wan do myself."

@ilokolobia ukamaka added:

"God bless you and your husband for showing mummy so much love, please give her something to bring for me."

Watch the video below:

Lady dances with mum as omugwo ends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian lady celebrating her mother after the completion of her 'omugwo' went viral online.

In the short video, the new mother's mum was seen dancing happily with her baby in the living room.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng