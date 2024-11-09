A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her beautiful toddler eating with so much energy at home

The compilation video showed the child eating chicken, fish, pizza and other foods by herself while her mother filmed her

Social media users who watched the video gushed over the child's beauty and her healthy eating habits

A viral video showing a chubby Nigerian toddler's passion for food has taken social media by storm.

The interesting clip, posted by the child's mother revealed the little one's energy as she savoured various delicacies.

Heartwarming clip of toddler who loves food Photo credit: @toviaofure1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Funny mum taunts daughter who loves food

In the compilation video posted by @toviaofure1, on TikTok, the beautiful toddler was seen enjoying an array of dishes, from chicken and fish to pizza, all by herself.

While sharing the clip, the mother funnily threw jabs at those who claimed that there's "no food for lazy person".

Using her daughter as a case study, she playfully challenged the popular notion that one must be productive to deserve enjoyment.

"POV: No food for lazy person. Unemployed human living her best life," she captioned the clip.

Reactions as little girl enjoys life

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@Diamond asked:

"Na wah ooo dis baby go fit run so if war come Nigeria?"

@__PoshneksNnekky11 said:

"You no know wetin God do for you. Mine don’t eat anything aside Cereals. He is almost 4."

@Chijindu Eliano said:

"Say you go fit carry this babe run if war come Nigeria."

@Nelson Black stated:

"Any small thing buy food for my daughter if you dey come back."

@lillyomoba said:

"Una no need nanny for her? I go do am free if charge abeg."

@peace said:

"My own baby no de gree eat anything."

@StacyOgbonna said:

"This is me ripping where I did not sow. Make she enjoy life biko."

@EBI COLLECTIONS said:

"My daughter don’t eat o only drinking of yoghurt ThankGod for ur baby o."

@Etubom_Simon added:

"I trust women. She don see extra billing platform from the husband. Anything now, she go say, your baby wants chop this or that."

Watch the video below:

Cute baby girl eats swallow like adult

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a fine baby girl has been seen in a viral video properly doing justice to a big lump of fufu as if she is an adult.

The baby girl who ate without crying is said to like fufu more than baby food, meaning it is her favourite food.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng