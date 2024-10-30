A Nigerian lady who recently got married to the love of her life has shared a captivating video from her wedding

The newlywed lady who has five brothers showed the moment they spoilt her with lots of naira notes at the event

Social media users who came across the video gushed over the love between the siblings and how they showed up for her

A Nigerian lady's wedding celebration turned into an unforgettable display of sibling love and wealth.

The newlywed, surrounded by her five doting brothers, was showered with an abundance of naira notes, capturing the hearts of social media users.

Brothers spoil sister on wedding day Photo credit: @jenniferadaobi/TikTok.

Lady spoilt by brothers on wedding day

Posted by @jenniferadaobi on TikTok, the video showed the moment the brothers indulged their only sister with a lavish display of cash, raining naira notes upon her.

The lady danced with a sweet smile of satisfaction on her face as her brothers made her day really special.

"What my brothers did on my wedding day. I am the only daughter with five brothers," the video's caption read.

Reactions as bride gets spoilt by brothers

TikTok viewers were swept away by the brothers' generosity and thoughtfulness.

Others praised the family's strong bond, noting the brothers' eagerness to make their sister's special day truly unforgettable.

@phavour said:

"Dem dey indirectly tell ur husband say make him behave."

@Everything Prudent commented:

"My village people will just come after us if we do this kind thing and I don’t have strength for prayers."

@Micky Bella said:

"We dey wait for my brother make he grow up we are 8 girls and one boy, God please protect him for me, he's own go loud."

@NennyB said:

"This one na serious warning. They give ur husband (we no Dey use this girl play, money na water compare to our sister so be warned). The warning loud shaaaa."

@Josephine said:

'Please Where are those men that pick ladies from gutter and change their live. Abeg I dey for gutter since yesterday oo."

@Princess Chizzy added:

"Me on my bed crying as I don't have siblings and was rejected by my dad at the hospital bed it's well at least I have make her proud congratulations."

