A pregnant woman has shared a hilarious video showing her husband's reaction to her physical transformation

In the trending clip, the woman jokingly queried her husband for complaining about her face and how it looked different

A funny video has surfaced online, showing a pregnant woman's conversation with her husband regarding her physical transformation during pregnancy.

The viral clip captured the playful husband teasing his wife, who seemingly struggled to adjust to her changing appearance.

Woman reacts to pregnancy change

In the clip posted by @ajokeblingss_ on TikTok, the woman's humour shone through as she jokingly questioned her husband's complaints.

The man had asked why her face keeps changing every morning and she clapped back, insisting that she was still beautiful.

However, in her caption of the post on TikTok, she jokingly confessed to being 'ugly' due to her pregnancy.

"My husband wakes up to different look from the beginning of my pregnancy till the last day. I ugly no be small," she said.

Reactions as man queries pregnant wife

The TikTok video sparked lots of reactions from users who flocked to the comments section to share their opinions.

@Sugar001 said:

"My husband look me and say baby you look beautiful o. I look mirror I burst cry."

@pinky said:

"If he tells u u are not fine now we no go still hear word e be like say we go find facility for pregnant women o una wahala too much."

@emmy's store said:

"He dey deceive you. We no fine during pregnancy."

@Ladeglambeauty reacted:

"He go lie for you? Why are you doubting him nah. I can’t laugh abeg."

@mrprestige25 said:

"I could remember when my brother's wife was pregnant naso the man tell her say na small thing she take de different from who recover from madness omo it was not funny that day."

@Chef/Baker in Osun said:

"I swear naso my husband too dey talk when I get belle oo wey me sef go dey happy say I still fine not knowing I don over wowo."

@Afolabiwunmzy commented:

"Exactly like my husband. He will never tell me exactly how I look,am always looking good even if am checking my mirror. He will still say is not that bad I look pretty."

@kwin iremide01 added:

"Na so my husband too dey give me hope say I fine knowing fully well that he’s lying."

Pregnant lady displays epic transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian woman surprised netizens with her shocking pregnancy transformation.

A video showed the visible change in the woman's physical appearance months after she got pregnant.

