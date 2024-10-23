Lady's Eye-Catching Transformation after Her Divorce Amazes Many People, Her Photos Go Viral
- A lady has caused quite a stir on social media with a comparison she made about her physical appearance
- The lady, a divorcee, shared a picture of what she looked like when she was still married to her husband
- A short clip showing her stunning transformation after her marriage ended has raised questions online
A divorcee, @mbalim06, has got the internet buzzing after releasing her post-marriage look online.
The lady shared a picture of her appearance as a married woman.
In a TikTok post, the then-married lady posed wearing a jean jacket and a yellow gown. In her post-marriage display, the lady attached a short clip.
In the post-marriage clip, she stood on a road in heels and wore a short dark green dress. Her new appearance blew people away.
Many argued that she looked better after her marriage.
Netizens amazed by the divorcee's physical transformation
ladiesworld said:
"In marriage you become too comfortable. many people stop trying to invest in themselves."
Suzan said:
"I'm following ur steps soon want to put myself together and stop crying and make sure i shine."
Limi Hlanjwa said:
"What makes yall stop slaying when married kanti?? Is it because you become comfortable?"
Syemukela Khumalo said:
"How he takes care of you VS how you take care of yourself."
LihleBhebhe🇿🇦Uppity African said:
"When you have the wrong partner, they will always dim your light. good for you for choosing your happiness."
L.Pholo said:
"Where were you buying clothes when married so that I avoid that shops once married."
mwansakasuli said:
"I want my wife to look divorced."
Nyashaaa Glam95 said:
"I want to look divorced when I get married huby pliz where u are this be my prayer."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady's marriage versus divorce looks had sparked debate online.
Lady's appearance after divorce stuns people
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's new look after she ended her marriage had caused a commotion online.
An X user, @oku_yungx, shared the lady's video on the social media platform, showing some of her pictures from when she was married.
The 19-second video was wrapped up with pictures of her new look as a divorcee. From someone who looked plus-size in marriage, the lady appeared to have lost weight since her union crashed.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng