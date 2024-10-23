A lady has caused quite a stir on social media with a comparison she made about her physical appearance

The lady, a divorcee, shared a picture of what she looked like when she was still married to her husband

A short clip showing her stunning transformation after her marriage ended has raised questions online

A divorcee, @mbalim06, has got the internet buzzing after releasing her post-marriage look online.

The lady shared a picture of her appearance as a married woman.

She looked different after her divorce. Photo Credit: @mbalim06

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, the then-married lady posed wearing a jean jacket and a yellow gown. In her post-marriage display, the lady attached a short clip.

In the post-marriage clip, she stood on a road in heels and wore a short dark green dress. Her new appearance blew people away.

Many argued that she looked better after her marriage.

Netizens amazed by the divorcee's physical transformation

ladiesworld said:

"In marriage you become too comfortable. many people stop trying to invest in themselves."

Suzan said:

"I'm following ur steps soon want to put myself together and stop crying and make sure i shine."

Limi Hlanjwa said:

"What makes yall stop slaying when married kanti?? Is it because you become comfortable?"

Syemukela Khumalo said:

"How he takes care of you VS how you take care of yourself."

LihleBhebhe🇿🇦Uppity African said:

"When you have the wrong partner, they will always dim your light. good for you for choosing your happiness."

L.Pholo said:

"Where were you buying clothes when married so that I avoid that shops once married."

mwansakasuli said:

"I want my wife to look divorced."

Nyashaaa Glam95 said:

"I want to look divorced when I get married huby pliz where u are this be my prayer."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady's marriage versus divorce looks had sparked debate online.

Lady's appearance after divorce stuns people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's new look after she ended her marriage had caused a commotion online.

An X user, @oku_yungx, shared the lady's video on the social media platform, showing some of her pictures from when she was married.

The 19-second video was wrapped up with pictures of her new look as a divorcee. From someone who looked plus-size in marriage, the lady appeared to have lost weight since her union crashed.

Source: Legit.ng