A Nigerian lady has advised her fellow women not to just leave their husbands at the slightest provocation

According to the lady, even if a woman is asked to pack her bags and leave her husband's house, she shouldn't do so

She said marriage is not a Nigerian film where a wife would leave her husband's house and the man would come begging

A lady said it is not good for a woman to pack and leave her husband at the slightest provocation.

The lady said women should not abandon their husbands when there is a little problem in the marriage.

Lady tells fellow women not to leave their husbands. Photo credit: TikTok/Ogechi Uzoma.

Source: TikTok

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady, Ogechi Uzoma noted that marriage may not be likened to a movie.

She said if a wife leaves her husband's house, the man may not come begging to bring her back as happens in movies.

According to Ogechi, even if a man tells his wife to pack her things and leave his house, the wife should stay put and allow the man to do it himself.

She said the man may not come to beg the woman if she leaves the house.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady advises women about marriage

@Joebest Uche said:

"Mine abandoned me and my five kids ranging from 2 years to 12 years and her people requesting that I must come first to them before we will settle. Four years now they are still waiting for me, my kids are full of life."

@Thomas Larry said:

"I just dey pity my brother's wife. Long story short. My elder brother is getting married this December. We moved."

@Chidi _Dizzor said:

"She say her Pastor want me to come and see him... Iaugh no gree me drink water! Low key insult."

@Mannie said:

"Anything wey make her pack her things she’s gone forever. She can’t come back again no capping."

Man visits his wife after divorce

A man who divorced his wife several years ago still visits her so as to help her weed the compound where she lives.

It is now 15 years since the couple separated but it appears the man has not forgotten how to help his ex-wife.

The man's daughter shared the story, noting that her father's action touched her heart because he still cared for her mother.

Source: Legit.ng