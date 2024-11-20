Intentional Man Sees Beautiful Port Harcourt Lady on Instagram, Invites Her To Lagos And Marries Her
- A Nigerian man has narrated the story of how he met the Port Harcourt woman he later got married to
- In a story he told on X, the man said he had seen photos of a beautiful woman on Instagram and decided to shoot his shot
- His comments on the photos captured the attention of the lady who invited him to her DM, and they started talking
A Nigerian lady shared the exciting story of how he met the woman he fell in love with and got married to.
The man, Seun, said he met his wife on Instagram after seeing irresistibly beautiful photos of her.
Seun said he made comments on the Instagram photos and ended up capturing the attention of the lady.
In turn, the lady invited him to her DM, and they started talking on social media.
Seun would later invite her to Lagos from Port Harcourt and they spent some time together post-Covid.
He said:
"I changed my Instagram profile to "public" for 2 weeks. I saw a girl's picture and I commented "I like what I am seeing. She said "meet me in the DM". I was in Sagamu and she was in Port Harcourt. We are married now...person wey like you no go stress you.
Seun said he and his wife now live abroad and that they are expecting their first baby in January.
See the full story below:
Reactions as man meets his wife online
@SirDumka said:
"Small world......My Junior in School and my younger sister's friend. Congratulations to both of you."
@Okonkwocb said:
"Sent her a flight money to come see you in Lagos. Men won't say something about this now."
@majorlouwe said:
"Feminine and selfless women are the best …you just feel joy at all times …you see all these greedy Barbies that are very impatient Omo cut them off."
