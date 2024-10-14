A Nigerian lady has wedded her American lover in a beautiful traditional marriage ceremony at the lady’s hometown

The lady shared videos from the ceremony on her TikTok page, as she flaunts her ring and captured the marriage preparation process

Many people who came across the video congratulated the couple and gave their opinions about the union

A Nigerian lady has married an oyinbo man in a colourful ceremony.

She showed off her traditional marriage to the American man in a video on her TikTok page.

Nigerian lady marries American man in beautiful traditional ceremony. Photo: @blessinglmamza

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @blessingImamza on TikTok, the lady showed the marriage preparation process.

She also showed the moment her American lover paid her bride price.

All the items brought for the marriage were laid on the mat in the lady’s family compound.

She said:

“Bride price fully paid. Traditionally and legally married to my American man.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady weds Oyinbo lover

Many people who came across the video congratulated the couple and gave their opinions about the union.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Queen,zee sani said:

"Congratulations dear yours will surely be among the very best."

@Steph Love said:

"Mine is next week ooo am so happy."

@user5662843118438 said:

"No be aboki them i dey see so. Abi eye dey pain me."

@Rena said:

"Na the man build that fine house for you. Congratulations."

MhizBrown

I'm not bitter oh. But do they pay brideprice on installment?

@Babyblack70 said:

"where una the see white man marry from. congrats dr."

@Alena said:

"Oh Lord when will it be my turn. congratulations dear"

@jane said:

"So you also cover outside pot to make it easy to wash the pot."

