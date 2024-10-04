A young lady who recently got engaged to her lover has shared a cute video that showed when he proposed to her

She also showed off her beautiful ring in the heartwarming video she shared on her TikTok page

Many people who came across the video congratulated her and wished same for themselves too

A young lady has got engaged to her lover after he proposed to her.

The pretty lady shared a video that showed the moment her man proposed to her in a beautiful room.

Young Nigerian lady gets engaged, shares cute proposal video. Photo: @oluomachukwu1234

Source: TikTok

In the cute video shared by @oluomachukwu1234 on TikTok, the lady showed the moment her man knelt and popped the question.

The proposal took place in a well-decorated room with balloons.

The lady went further to flaunt her lovely ring for all to see.

She said:

“Just say congratulations. You are next in line”

Watch the video below:

Many congratulate young lady on her engagement

@Mira Oma 30BG said:

"Congratulations Asa. I tap for me and my sister."

@sugarslimzy said:

"I also got engaged last month. This month is my introduction by the grace of God. Congrats dear."

@Dat Gul Mandy said:

"Congratulations dear, I tap from your blessings."

@Woman king said:

"The realest proposal i ever saw."

@Jenny Love said:

"I Jennifer, tap from your Grace. Congratulations"

@vicky Brown said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap from your blessings in Jesus name Amen."

@Ella said:

"Congratulations my love. ashoebi all the way."

@nkirukaeletuo said:

"Congratulations Asa i tap in Jesus name Amen."

Read related stories on marriage proposal

Man proposes to lady six days after first meeting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man shared a video narrating how he met his wife and proposed to her just six days after.

The man who's now married to his heartthrob said he knew she was the one for him from the moment he saw her.

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng