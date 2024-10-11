When her child was six days old, a woman kept him somewhere and left to acquire a university education

After she graduated, she returned for him and to her disappointment, the kid declined and wanted nothing to do with her

The stunned woman took to social media to lament and shared a video showing the drama that played out with her son

A fresh graduate, @olluguzu, has cried out on social media after her little son refused to accept her.

@olluguzu revealed she left the boy when he was just six days old and returned to school.

She said her son wants nothing to do with her. Photo Credit: @olluguzu

After graduation, @olluguzu returned for her son, but he turned his back on her. In a TikTok video, the woman in her academic gown tried to touch her son to no avail.

He clung to a plus-size woman seated on a chair and backed his mum. Words layered on the woman's video read:

"POV: You left your child home when he was 6 days old and went back to varsity now he wants nothing to do with you."

Watch her video below:

People react to the mother-child moment

Anele Magwaza said:

"I've never left my son a single day and he wants nothing to do with me."

nikkistar_123 said:

"It’s you having the nerve to be annoyed back at him. Hes a child!"

Londeka_Mkhize said:

"😭🤣Mine is 10 months, I see her every weekend and she's good when we're alone but when mom shows up she low-key screams "help" like I'm kidnapping her."

Gabdiella mallen said:

"Move on sis as he did."

Buhle said:

"I did exactly that,left him when he was 7 days old made sure that every holiday am back, whisper in his ears while sleeping, explaining why am I doing this. one day he told makhulu what I told him."

phenzo💯 said:

"U deserve better my sister.. make another one."

Vivi R said:

"U look very hurt, askies. He will come around because the only comfort he knows is from his grandparents."

