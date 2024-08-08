A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her emotional reunion with her mother after returning from overseas

A Nigerian lady's emotional reunion with her mother after returning from overseas has gone viral on TikTok.

The video captured the joyous moment when the duo finally saw each other again after 13 long years apart.

Europe returnee hugs mum after many years

The lady, with the handle @mrsfavourokungbowa on TikTok, had been working in Europe for over a decade before returning home to meet her mother.

In a video shared on the platform, the duo were seen embracing each other tightly and their facial expressions melted hearts.

The reunion was a long time coming, with the lady having spent 13 years abroad without seeing her mother.

"After 13 years in Europe I finally see my mother," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady reunites with mum after 13 years

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@oriefe said:

"My dad has been in Canada for about 12 years now. I can't wait to see him again I miss him so much may God do it for me."

@cassie said:

"God bless your family sis mothers are the best people."

@amiee said:

"Congratulations dear. May God bless your family more and more. This made me cry."

