A Nigerian woman was emotional as her daughter, who had been in Europe for the past 20 years, returned to Nigeria

The abroad returnee showed up in style and had a touching interaction with her overjoyed mother

A video of the heartwarming mother-daughter reunion melted the hearts of many people on social media

A Nigerian lady has shared how she reunited with her mother in Nigeria after 20 years of living in Europe.

In a viral video seen on TikTok, she alighted from a car and rushed to her mum, who was so excited to see her again for the first time in years.

The abroad returnee sprayed money on her mother. Photo Credit: @giftpsalm11

Source: TikTok

@giftpsalm11's mother could not contain her joy as she was all over her daughter.

Her daughter, @giftpsalm11, was also overjoyed to see her mother again and sprayed money on her. Another lady was on the scene and looked happy to see the abroad returnee.

The mother-daughter reunion got people gushing.

Watch her video below:

After 14 years abroad, lady returns home

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a lady had reunited with her parents in Nigeria after years of living abroad.

The lady had lived in the UK for 14 years and was coming home for the first time since leaving. It was also arranged to be a huge surprise for her parents, who did not know that their daughter was coming home.

It was a moment of pure joy when the lady arrived home and her parents saw her stepping down from the car. In the video shared on TikTok by @funmyte_more, the lady's mother could not believe her eyes as she jumped up and hugged her daughter.

Lady returns to Nigeria after years abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had returned to Nigeria after eight years abroad.

The lady and her family were seen in a trending video when she arrived at their house with her husband and children. In the video posted on TikTok by @susteepee, it was revealed that the lady travelled abroad single.

Now, she has been blessed with a husband and three children, whom she also brought to Nigeria with her. It was a moment of celebration when her family saw her again after nearly a decade of being away.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng