A Nigerian lady who could not get accommodation after she arrived in the UK lived with another person for two years

When she finally secured her space, she danced and rejoiced about her new blessing in the foreign country

Among those who reacted to her video were those who said that she should never forget the kindness she got as a new immigrant

A young Nigerian lady who relocated abroad some years ago struggled to get accommodation.

After leaving Nigeria, she had to squat for two years. The lady said that the journey had not been easy for her.

The lady showed off the interior of her new house. Photo source: @miz.fey

Renting house in UK

A video she shared online showed her moving her belongings with a truck. She (@miz.fey) was happy to have a personal space.

After moving into the new home, she showed people its cool interior. Towards the end of her clip, she danced, saying she is very much grateful to God.

Ivy White said:

"Always be kind and remember the person who accomdated you for 2 years."

She replied:

"Noted, thank you."

Adeniran Bolaji said:

"I can understand what you might have pass through squatting for 2 years , l know you can’t tell it all , anyway Congratulations."

The lady replied:

"I truly can’t tell it all."

O’cute_Topnaldo said:

"This feeling ehn congratulations."

happy feet said:

"I will testify soon, ko easy oooo."

Official Burlah khaphy said:

"That person that accommodated you for 2 years is ur small god oooo. such people are rare o. the person is president general among the nation."

badgaltee___ said:

"Congratulations bro can’t wait for my own turn, still squatting with nice people."

Michael Adedapo said:

"That's the reality of living in the UK."

Nefasessence said:

"Congratulations dear we thank God . So you are here."

Eyinlojuolodumare said:

"The person that accommodate you for two years is God sent."

user56579348706845 said:

"Congratulations they won’t understand."

JIDE said:

"U mustn’t forget that person in ur prayers…"

Lady cried after friends relocated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady complained about how relocation caused people to lose friends.

With a teary voice, the lady said that the last time she had a birthday party, not up to 10 friends showed up.

