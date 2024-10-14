A traditional wedding scheduled for November 2024 would no longer be held after a man called off his engagement

The man cancelled his engagement after his fiancee refused to turn down a well-paying job she got

The estranged couple's story was shared on X and elicited mixed feelings with some netizens slamming the man

A lady shed tears as her fiance called off his engagement because she refused to turn down a high-salary job.

A friend of the lady, @StarBede, shared the story on X and expressed shock that such a thing could happen in 2024.

Stock photo. Posed by models. Photo Credit: SDI Productions, AaronAmat

Source: Getty Images

@StarBede narrated that his friend got engaged in May and her traditional wedding was supposed to be in November.

The story read:

"My friend got engaged in May this year and their traditional wedding was meant to be in November. She called me yesterday in tears to tell me the engagement had been called off.

"She got a new job last month and the salary is so huge that she will earn three times more than the guy.

"He was uncomfortable with it and asked her to reject it or the engagement would be called off. He said she won't respect him if she earns that much.

"All efforts to convince him proved ineffective and she agreed to call the engagement off.

"I can't believe this is happening in 2024!"

Read the story below:

Mixed reactions trail the engagement call off

@NaijaGoldaMeir said:

"I am happy for her.

"She should bid her time, the right man will come and he will be glad if she earns more than him."

@AdebolaMumeenat said:

"Why was she trying to convince him? She should've cut the engagement off immediately he showed his displeasure about her success. Mtcheeew."

@Endbadpolitics said:

"She should be happy she dodged a bullet because any partner that’s not happy for your growth is an enemy."

@CountessViktora said:

"Thank God the engagement is off. She doesn't know what God just saved her from, make merry dear girl."

@A_Abby_Abi said:

"God forbid you marry an enemy in the form of husband.

"Men who do this deserve women who'll use them properly since they don't know the difference between respect & "I'll do what you say because you're my cash cow"

"It's all about controlling women for these lot 🤮."

@japhetho said:

"What a sadly insecure man. He missed an opportunity that might never come his way again."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had cancelled his wedding after finding out that his fiancee paid her ex a last minute visit.

Man cancels wedding over gift to fiancee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had called off his wedding over an unexplained gift his fiancee received.

Just a few weeks to their wedding, he found out that his bride-to-be received a costly iPhone 13 Pro Max from someone as a gift.

The man, identified as Raymond Eze, confronted his lover, Susan Iwueze, about the gift but she insisted on not divulging the identity of the giver. Raymond was disappointed in his lover and found her action suspicious especially since they were in a serious relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng