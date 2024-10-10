A Nigerian lady has shared a video praising her boyfriend who went the extra mile to put a smile on her face

According to her, she had complained to him about being out of groceries and he pulled up at her lodge with provisions and cash

Social media users who came across the video gushed over their relationship and wished to also experience love

A romantic gesture by a Nigerian boyfriend has captured the hearts of social media users after his girlfriend shared a video on TikTok.

The young lady's genuine appreciation for her boyfriend's considerate act left netizens gushing over their relationship.

Lady shows off foodstuffs from boyfriend Photo credit: @fayibaby/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady praises caring boyfriend for spoiling her

Posted by @fayibaby on TikTok, the video revealed the boyfriend's thoughtful response to his girlfriend's distress call.

Struggling to study for exams due to depleted groceries, she confided in him about her challenges.

He promptly arrived at her lodge with essential provisions and gave her cash to buy the ones he had forgotten.

The video captured the items he brought, including a carton of noodles, milk, drinks, and other groceries, with additional items still in the car.

"POV: I told my boyfriend in this hard time that I can't read for my exams cause my groceries have finished. He pulled in my lodge in the night with these things. More were still in the front seat. I could not video all cause my phone was down. He added cash so I can get the ones he forgot to get," the emotional lady said.

Reactions as lady praises caring boyfriend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to gush over the lovely video.

@Diamond said:

"Person wey swear for me abi Time never reach make you release me?"

@Ellacutie Pinkie, stated:

"TikTok go make you feel like say na you get bad luck pass."

@Beyounique_collection said:

"I wanted to correct you, it’s “were, not where.” But I get man talk more of the one wey go buy me groceries?"

@user193629713902 said:

"Wahala for us wey no gree mk dem shift our pant so dem fit buy us grocery and give us cash."

@November 10th said:

"E be my village people dey after my life because what's this and i fine oo."

@præxøûz said:

"Guys that get their woman their food stuffs. God bless my man and yours."

@Omo Toyosi reacted:

"Make una try dey squeeze us inside una relationship nah. God when."

@Theadulojuayomide said:

"Some of you are lucky with this love thing. Love it for you."

@sarima_bella0 commented:

"Una sure say we wey single no go delete TikTok."

@Desire added:

"Come aunty e don doooo. Groceries nah garri naw. Weitin concern, coke,tin milk, money etc for here naw."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng