A maker and seller of aso oke, a Yoruba hand-woven cloth, has expressed his disappointment online after a man betrayed his trust

According to the aso oke seller, he had given the man a point of sale (POS) machine and N90k for the roadside business

Two months later, the report he got about the POS business broke his heart, and he shared it on social media

An aso oke seller, @ThaGuru_, has cried out online after a man he supported to start a hustle disappointed him.

@ThaGuru_ said he gave the man a POS machine and N90k as start-up capital.

However, two months later, he found out that a large portion of the money had disappeared without explanation.

@ThaGuru_ added that the man could not also find the POS machine. He wrote on X:

"Gave this man a POS with 90k as start up.

"Two months later, over 70k gone. Unaccounted for.

"Today, he can’t find the POS machine!

"It is DONE!!!"

Nigerians react to his story

@batundepicture said:

"Ha which kind person be that one?"

@pelzystack50 said:

"Make i laff or not."

@gabrielfuhnwi said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Sorry bro. That business showed me shege. If you can't get someone faithful no put body . Alot of unserious individuals out there."

@hashtagtweets said:

"Na tiff, no leave am abeg. Make e account for am."

