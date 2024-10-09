Global site navigation

Local editions

"Over N70k Gone": Cloth Seller Who Gave Man N90k and POS Machine to Start Business Laments Online
Family and Relationships

"Over N70k Gone": Cloth Seller Who Gave Man N90k and POS Machine to Start Business Laments Online

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A maker and seller of aso oke, a Yoruba hand-woven cloth, has expressed his disappointment online after a man betrayed his trust
  • According to the aso oke seller, he had given the man a point of sale (POS) machine and N90k for the roadside business
  • Two months later, the report he got about the POS business broke his heart, and he shared it on social media

CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!

An aso oke seller, @ThaGuru_, has cried out online after a man he supported to start a hustle disappointed him.

@ThaGuru_ said he gave the man a POS machine and N90k as start-up capital.

Cloth seller cries out online months after giving man N90k and POS machine
Stock photo, Posed by model. Photo Credit: Petri Oeschger, Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

However, two months later, he found out that a large portion of the money had disappeared without explanation.

@ThaGuru_ added that the man could not also find the POS machine. He wrote on X:

Read also

Clip as BBN 9 winner Kellyrae mentions part of prize money that will go to wife Kassia, amazes many

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Gave this man a POS with 90k as start up.
"Two months later, over 70k gone. Unaccounted for.
"Today, he can’t find the POS machine!
"It is DONE!!!"

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react to his story

@batundepicture said:

"Ha which kind person be that one?"

@pelzystack50 said:

"Make i laff or not."

@gabrielfuhnwi said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Sorry bro. That business showed me shege. If you can't get someone faithful no put body . Alot of unserious individuals out there."

@hashtagtweets said:

"Na tiff, no leave am abeg. Make e account for am."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a POS operator shed tears after collecting fake N100k from a customer.

POS operator whose phone was stolen helped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind man had bought a new phone for a POS operator whose phone was stolen.

Read also

After multiple 'bedroom activities' on show, BBN Chinwe announces split from Zion: "Beware of 419"

Recall that Legit.ng reported about a customer who did a N500 transaction and stole an unsuspecting Precious' phone. On a Saturday, Chizitere, also known as Chizzy Whizzy, took her to a phone store and bought her a new one.

In a Facebook post, Chizitere said he came across Precious' situation after reading about it on Legit.ng and was further moved to help her thanks to well-meaning folks who urged him to do so. He shared photos of an excited Precious as she posed with her benefactor and the new phone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: