"Over N70k Gone": Cloth Seller Who Gave Man N90k and POS Machine to Start Business Laments Online
- A maker and seller of aso oke, a Yoruba hand-woven cloth, has expressed his disappointment online after a man betrayed his trust
- According to the aso oke seller, he had given the man a point of sale (POS) machine and N90k for the roadside business
- Two months later, the report he got about the POS business broke his heart, and he shared it on social media
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
An aso oke seller, @ThaGuru_, has cried out online after a man he supported to start a hustle disappointed him.
@ThaGuru_ said he gave the man a POS machine and N90k as start-up capital.
However, two months later, he found out that a large portion of the money had disappeared without explanation.
@ThaGuru_ added that the man could not also find the POS machine. He wrote on X:
"Gave this man a POS with 90k as start up.
"Two months later, over 70k gone. Unaccounted for.
"Today, he can’t find the POS machine!
"It is DONE!!!"
See his tweet below:
Nigerians react to his story
@batundepicture said:
"Ha which kind person be that one?"
@pelzystack50 said:
"Make i laff or not."
@gabrielfuhnwi said:
"😂😂😂😂😂 Sorry bro. That business showed me shege. If you can't get someone faithful no put body . Alot of unserious individuals out there."
@hashtagtweets said:
"Na tiff, no leave am abeg. Make e account for am."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a POS operator shed tears after collecting fake N100k from a customer.
POS operator whose phone was stolen helped
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind man had bought a new phone for a POS operator whose phone was stolen.
Recall that Legit.ng reported about a customer who did a N500 transaction and stole an unsuspecting Precious' phone. On a Saturday, Chizitere, also known as Chizzy Whizzy, took her to a phone store and bought her a new one.
In a Facebook post, Chizitere said he came across Precious' situation after reading about it on Legit.ng and was further moved to help her thanks to well-meaning folks who urged him to do so. He shared photos of an excited Precious as she posed with her benefactor and the new phone.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng