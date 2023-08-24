It was a bad work day for a Point of Sale (POS) operator as she realised a male customer had vanished into thin air with her phone

The young lady burst into tears as she lamented losing the phone after the customer did a N500 transfer

Many people who watched the video sympathised with the POS operator, just as others spoke on the risks associated with the business

A Point of Sale (POS) operator was shattered and shed tears after a male customer stole her phone.

According to the lady who was being videoed, she kept the phone on her rubber table as she attended to the customer.

The POS operator shed tears as she lamented. Photo Credit: @precious_eze

Source: TikTok

However, after helping the man transfer N500, she realised her Android phone was nowhere to be found.

While shedding tears, the POS operator lamented that the thief bought the cake she sold. People gathered around the lady and tried to comfort her.

A woman even offered the operator her phone to dial her line, but it was switched off. The video generated reactions online.

Watch the video below:

People sympathise with the POS operator

@Angel love said:

"Lol this made me remember when I Dey do that business I Dey hold my phone tight."

ChisomRita said:

"Omo… POs work is too risky Biko, they killed one for my side and took her money."

standardkween78 said:

"This is very sad how much be salary sef wey person go dey lost phone."

spirax8 said:

"Someone lost her phone and all you are busy doing is capturing her while she is crying....let's be human a bit."

Mqnnie Cruz said:

"I feel so sad for her even it’s android omo she work hard for her thing."

Bozz_Bright said:

"Street is not smiling this period, shine your eye ooo."

thatboireu said:

"Why r they asking her jam questions, if u want to help her help her and stop gaslighting the situation. Phone na phone whether it is iphone or not."

POS operator weeps after customer gave her fake N100k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a POS operator shed tears after receiving fake N100k from a customer.

According to the heartbroken lady with the handle @ faviebliz, a fraudster who posed as a customer deposited fake N100k notes at her shop.

She shared a sad video of the notes and broke down in tears in the video as people sympathised with her. Her video went viral and got the internet buzzing.

Source: Legit.ng