A Nigerian TikTok star, Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, popularly known as Jarvis, was shocked when a man sent her N2 million on the spot during her live session

A video making the rounds captured the moment the man sent her the money and her epic reaction.

Jarvis became an internet sensation from acting like an AI robot and has millions of followers on TikTok

Content creator Jarvis was blown away as a man surprised her with N2 million during her TikTok live.

In a short clip from the TikTok live, Jarvis doubted the man's ability to send her N2 million and dared him to prove it.

Jarvis was gifted N2 million during her TikTok Live. Photo Credit: (@jadrolita._)

Source: Instagram

The man requested her account number and, after a few minutes, displayed his transaction receipt. Jarvis still doubted him and checked her account for herself.

The young lady went wild with excitement after confirming the money. The short clip has sent social media users into a frenzy.

"Never judge a book by its cover. He sent 2 million to Jarvis just like that?" @TeniolaYBNL wrote on X while sharing the clip.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the N2 million gift

@BoneTyler13612 said:

"Make this guy no come tomorrow say make dem return him money ooooooo."

@Rimwayne_ said:

"Omo but some people ehn just like that you dash person babe 2m for live all this Pablo’s ehn."

@jesusoftruth0 said:

"This Mumu know say him.

"Mama never chop for house? And they keep saying Nigeria is hard.. this oloriburuku will still.

"Come out and complain about fuel cost."

@BigSam_612 said:

"Person wey dey live under ceiling dey send money give person wey dey live under POP😂😭."

@talentedkwamejr said:

"He didn’t even do too much. Just call your account & Jarvis was blushing ☺️. Money makes the world go around😅."

@stepup____ said:

"If to say na en fellow man now, he can never send that huge amount of money… all these things just to impress a girl and also trend social media."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage had joined Peller and Jarvis' TikTok live.

Moment Jarvis broke character and faced interviewer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the hilarious moment Jarvis broke from her AI robot character.

Breaking News Nigeria shared a clip on Facebook showing the moment a lady tried to interview Jarvis. Still in her AI robot character, Jarvis told the lady she needed permission from her creator before an interview could be granted.

However, as the interviewer persisted, Jarvis broke character to face the lady squarely. She positioned her hands for a fight as she funnily slammed the lady.

