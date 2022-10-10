A wise man once said, "a world without women, will be boring, they are a necessary evil and also a joy in a man's life".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This was seen in a viral video when a married lady, Sonia Sunda, went to her husband's office to give him the matrimonial ring that he forgot in the house.

Sonia Sunda went all the way to her husband's office to hand over his wedding ring he forgot at home. Photo: Sonia Sunda

Source: UGC

As seen in the video, Legit.ng gathered that before her husband left the house, he forgot to give to wear his wedding ring before setting out for the office.

In the video she said:

"Guess what? My husband forgot his ring, so I'm going to his office to give it to him."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

As contained in the video, she disclosed that it was the second time her husband will forget his wedding ring at home before setting out for work.

Sonia said:

"I just called him to ask him where he is and he said he is in his office, so I'm going to surprise him...... and to remind him that he is taken."

Sonia met her husband at a medicine store

Soon after Sonia set out to meet her husband at the office but on getting there, her husband was not at the office but at a nearby pharm*cy.

When she got to the pharm*cy and saw her husband, Sonia said:

"Married man take your ring, till death do us path. You dey forget your ring for house abi"

Her husband and the pharm*cy attendant were both amused and started laughing hard as he wore back his matrimonial ring.

Source: Legit.ng