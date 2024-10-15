A Nigerian man has shown off his six expensive motorcycles and one car in a trending post on TikTok

In the trending TikTok post, the man, who is a biker, revealed that he preferred using the bikes to using his car

Many people who came across the post hailed him and asked him questions about his love for bikes

A Nigerian man has flaunted his collection of bikes and his car in a now-viral TikTok post.

He showed off his bikes and said he preferred them to his car.

Nigerian man shows off his bikes. Photo: @famonbiker

Source: TikTok

The TikTok post was shared on TikTok by @famonbiker.

The man also referred to himself as an "upgraded olokada."

He said:

“Thank God for life.”

See the post here.

Reactions as man flaunts bikes

Many people who came across the post hailed him and asked about his love for bikes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@harkorlardey said:

"I know pray for all your keys ooo I pray for ferrari Lamborghini."

@Afan Adiputera said:

"dem think say those bike na 5m. Mke una go check price una go fear the guy."

@melofresh said:

"I no need bike oo pray for yourself."

@Idan Of Ekiti said:

"Do you still have alll the keys ?"

@YOUNG —-SAMMY said:

"Amen, but nothing you fee tell im going to tag EFCC, you be ritual boy."

@Kelly said:

"Bros sell that your car for me."

GracePay said:

"Omo me I no pray for all this your keys o, watin do Benz or Lexus."

@sheriff said:

"I wish to have same bike with you bro ajeh na my dream bike be that."

