“Upgraded Olokada”: Nigerian Man Shows Off His Six Bikes And One Car on TikTok, Many React
- A Nigerian man has shown off his six expensive motorcycles and one car in a trending post on TikTok
- In the trending TikTok post, the man, who is a biker, revealed that he preferred using the bikes to using his car
- Many people who came across the post hailed him and asked him questions about his love for bikes
A Nigerian man has flaunted his collection of bikes and his car in a now-viral TikTok post.
He showed off his bikes and said he preferred them to his car.
The TikTok post was shared on TikTok by @famonbiker.
The man also referred to himself as an "upgraded olokada."
He said:
“Thank God for life.”
See the post here.
Reactions as man flaunts bikes
Many people who came across the post hailed him and asked about his love for bikes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@harkorlardey said:
"I know pray for all your keys ooo I pray for ferrari Lamborghini."
@Afan Adiputera said:
"dem think say those bike na 5m. Mke una go check price una go fear the guy."
@melofresh said:
"I no need bike oo pray for yourself."
@Idan Of Ekiti said:
"Do you still have alll the keys ?"
@YOUNG —-SAMMY said:
"Amen, but nothing you fee tell im going to tag EFCC, you be ritual boy."
@Kelly said:
"Bros sell that your car for me."
GracePay said:
"Omo me I no pray for all this your keys o, watin do Benz or Lexus."
@sheriff said:
"I wish to have same bike with you bro ajeh na my dream bike be that."
Fan raises alarm over Speed Darlington's absence from social media freedom: "He no fit talk wetin him see"
Read related stories on motorcycles
- Nigerian Woman Gets Ladies' Bike, it Comes in Big Box, Men Arrange it For Her
- 20-Year-Old Lady Buys 3 Bikes for Delivery Business, Invests in Herself
- Young Nigerian Man Spends 1.1 Million Naira on New Motorcycle
Man buys brand-new motorcycle, shows receipts
In a related story, a young man was thrilled to purchase his first motorcycle and proudly showcased it on social media.
He shared photos from his visit to the bike shop, capturing the moment he made his selection.
After the purchase, he posted a photo of the receipt, revealing that he bought the motorcycle for 1.6 million naira.
Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via Victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng