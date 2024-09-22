A young Nigerian man who bought the new iPhone 16 Pro Max appeared not too excited about the device

The young man said bought the phone to catch up with the trend, and he did not get the colour he wanted

People who watched his iPhone 16 unboxing video said that he must be quite rich as some said they would maintain their old models

A young Nigerian man joined joined people who have started buying the new iPhone 16 launched a few weeks ago.

The man was excited to get the Pro Max version as he unboxed it in the presence of his friends.

As the man examined the phone, his friends hailed him for getting the new device. He kept quiet amid their praises.

After he brought the iPhone 16 out, he (@dwaeloe) went straight for the new dedicated camera button.

Many people who watched his video said that the young man spent millions of naira on a single device like it's nothing.

MILLER said:

"If no be desert titanium I no buy."

The iPhone 16 owner replied:

"Them been no get that colour, e pain me sha."

O_SEUN001 said:

"All of una just Dey shout see as the guy Dey look Wetin him use 2.5m buy."

God First said:

"No different I go keep my 15."

itzjidenna said:

"The guy no even look happy as him dey open am."

He responded:

"I just came to buy an ordinary phone, all that unnecessary hype isn’t my thing."

Richard:

"No difference I go keep my 6s."

LILEBEN said:

"Dem come dey hype am make he no feel say the phone no worth am."

David_Hanson said:

"Use am do that well challenge."

culture Wire said:

"So some of una go still enter bike go buy 16 promax."

Aisha said:

"Una don Dey buy 16 ke."

Ms.Wura said:

"I just look my Xsmas and shake head."

Young goat7 said:

"Omo phone wey just come out."

Man projected iPhone 16 price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian techie, Fisayo Fosudo, shared images of the new iPhone models and asked people if they would like to own them.

Fisayo mentioned the prices of the new iPhone models. He said the new iPhone 16 Pro goes for $999 (₦1,618,380).

