A young Nigerian lady has given her opinion on the new iPhone 16 camera quality and other features

Showing off the phone in a TikTok video, she mentioned that the new iPhone 16 camera was different

Her post stirred many reactions, and people stated that they would instead retain their older iPhone models

A young Nigerian lady has purchased one of Apple’s latest phones, the iPhone 16, which has many people talking.

The lady showed off her new phone and shared her opinion about the iPhone 16 camera and outer look.

Nigeria lady rates new iPhone 16 camera quality. Photo: @xoxo._.adey

She said the camera looked different, but the iPhone 16 was not ugly.

iPhone 16 release

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 pro were released in different Apple stores worldwide, alongside other Apple products.

Since the phone was released to the market, there have been different views concerning the camera quality and other features of the iPhone 16.

Some people online have also declared their intention to order the new iPhone 16.

In a TikTok video, the lady shows off her iPhone 16 by taking a mirror selfie with it.

The lady, identified as @xoxo._.adey, wrote,

“ig the camera looks different but this phone is not ugly.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail new iPhone 16 purchase

Many social media users reacted to the lady’s purchase in her comment section.

While some hailed the lady for being quite wealthy, others said it was like other iPhone models.

@~Yt: Life of tiinnaaa said:

"It’s better to upgrade to a 16 pro max in my opinion cause this 16 looks so much like an 11 or 12."

@Cinzia said:

"It’s just an iPhone XR that has two cameras."

@PEMISIRE said:

"The camera no even clear."

@YUNG MULLER said:

"My S25 Ultra camera clear pass this IPhone 16."

@__ JáñnY said:

"So true true iPhone 16 don come out."

@eleniyan.

"I thought the camera would eat fr."

@Bsjkwhnwkdixbenens said:

"I want the iPhone 16 so bad and l have the 13."

Man gets new iPhone 16 pro max

A young Nigerian man who bought the new iPhone 16 Pro Max appeared not too excited about the device.

The young man said he bought the phone to keep up with the trends, but he did not get the colour he wanted.

People who watched his iPhone 16 unboxing video said he must be rich; some said they would maintain their old models.

