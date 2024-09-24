A man has purchased the new iPhone 16 pro max, released a few days ago by Apple in its stores worldwide.

In the video he shared, he checked out the camera quality of the iPhone 16 pro max with its dedicated control

Many have reacted to the video as they asked him where he got the money to purchase the new iPhone 16 pro max

A man has shown the moment he acquired the new iPhone 16 pro max just a few days after its release.

He shared a video of himself browsing the iPhone 16 Pro Max before purchasing it from an Apple store.

Man buys new iPhone 16 Pro Max, tests camera feature. Photo: @kingosegi

After picking up the iPhone 16 Pro Max from the Apple store, he carefully unboxed it and turned it on.

iPhone 16 Pro Max release

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max were released in different Apple stores worldwide, alongside other Apple products.

The top features of the new model iPhone include a Camera Control and a 48MP Fusion camera.

Some people online have also declared their intention to order the new iPhone 16.

Man tests iPhone 16 pro max camera quality

In the video shared by @kingosegi, he checked out the dedicated camera control that makes the iPhone 16 Pro Max unique.

The man then zoomed the camera into a far object in his room to test its camera feature.

He captioned the video:

“Come pick up the new iPhone 16 Pro Max #dayinmylife #pickup #apple #unboxing.”

See the video below:

Reactions as man unboxes new iPhone 16 pro max

@D3KUNL3 said:

"This one go zoom person destiny clean and clear oo."

@Tolulope Sunshine said:

"Ahhh money is good o."

@G-win said:

"Send me one and I’d make a vid to show you how bad of an unboxer I am."

@Nnenna Nnamani said:

"K, I knew you will buy it as soon as it was out."

@Stephanie said:

"Sigh! I’m officially giving up on Apple. I just got the 15 pro in February and it’s only worth $700 now. Best believe I’m using it for 4 years please. I can’t deal."

Nigerian lady rates new iPhone 16 camera quality

A young Nigerian lady gave her opinion on the new iPhone 16 camera quality and other features in a related story.

She showed off the phone in a TikTok video and mentioned that the new iPhone 16 camera was different.

Her post stirred many reactions, and people said they would retain their older iPhone models instead.

