A video of a white woman speaking highly of Nigeria and Nigerians has elicited heartwarming reactions online

The white woman, 35, highlighted certain things common in Nigerians she has met so far and hailed them

The single lady said she has no problem dating a Nigerian man and revealed her last relationship ended because the man was too old

A 35-year-old white woman has hailed Nigerians for their bombastic personalities and expressiveness.

The white woman stated this during a street interview with a Nigerian content creator while in the company of another oyinbo lady.

The white woman said she loves Nigerians for their expressiveness. Photo Credit: @italiandavido

White ladies open to dating Nigerian men

The content creator asked her views about Nigerians, and she had a lot of nice things to say.

"I have met so many Nigerians and I love every single one of them that I have met. In Austin, in New York, in Africa of course."

The other oyinbo lady spoke positively about Nigeria, saying she was open to dating Nigerian men. The first white lady also seconded this.

What white lady likes about Nigerians

When asked what she likes about Nigerians, the first white lady said:

"Their warmth, bombastic personality, expressiveness, family I think. They treat people like they are family. I love that culture."

She said her last relationship lasted seven years and ended because the man was way older than her. A video of the ladies' interview, posted by @italiandavido, has gone viral on TikTok.

People react to the ladies' desires

Source: Legit.ng