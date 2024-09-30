Kindhearted folks on social media have come through for a needy Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom

Hours ago, the lady went viral after she made a post online appealing for financial aid to pay her rent and renew her student visa

In a follow-up post, the overjoyed lady shared a positive update on her problems and thanked netizens

A Nigerian lady in the UK, Deby Oburu, has appreciated internet users for helping her when she cried out for help.

In a TikTok post, an emotional Deby had lamented not having enough money to renew her student visa and risked being homeless.

Deby Oburu was on the brink of being homeless. Photo Credit: (@debyx0_)

Deby attached her account details to the post and begged for assistance. In an update, she revealed that she got the help she needed.

Deby emotional in appreciation to netizens

Deby thanked netizens for coming to her aid and marvelled at the goodness of God. She wrote:

"The goal for my post study visa and rent has been met. I am so grateful to each and everyone one of you who have contributed!

"My heart is so full! Thank you so much! God is goood!!!"

People congratulated Deby Oburu

mi_phoebe said:

"I am so happy.

"Indeed God is good."

Le-Ashbel Genesis said:

"Congratulations. I'm so happy for you."

Ayomikunnn said:

"Yayyyyy.

"Super congratulations!!!"

Olybaby💓👑🦋🦋🦋 said:

"Yes oo thank you Jesus !!! Congratulations!! He always comes through."

Nurse-Swanky (RN🇳🇬) said:

"Thank you Jesus. I’m so happy for you 🙌. God is so good!!!!"

Omodemilade Halimah said:

"I tap into it cos I have gotten admission into Oxford college right now...

"I cannot go cos I don't know they don't accept installmentall payment.

"God I know there is nothing you cannot do if you help."

Maris🦋 said:

"I hope others learn from this…. You never know where your help is gon come from!!! I’m glad to see this …God is good… congratulations."

Nigerian lady found begging in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had turned street beggar in the UK.

The lady made a video of herself sitting in a public place, saying that not all people abroad live good lives, as many believe. Adetemi, in the Yoruba language, said that she was out to beg, hoping that she would see someone to offer her a job that she could do.

She stated that she made the video to show that abroad is not how many have painted it, adding that people are also going through hell like her.

