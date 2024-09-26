A good name is truly better than silver and gold and a lady has hailed her late husband online for the wonders his name is still doing for her

The widow made a video where she vibed to a popular song in honour of her hubby, who died two years ago

Mixed reactions trailed her video as people shared experiences and stories about men who died and left their wives behind

A Nigerian lady, a widow, has commended her late husband for still coming through for her.

The widow, @nuellauche_, revealed that her husband passed away two years ago.

She said her husband passed away two years ago. Photo Credit: (@nuellauche_)

@nuellauche_ prided in the fact that his name still clears bills for her. In a video on TikTok, the widow vibed to singer Anyidons song "Men Dey" in honour of her husband and saluted him.

A caption on her video read:

"Shoutout to my hubby. 2 years in d grave yet his name still clears bills."

Watch her video below:

The widow's post elicited reactions

adedayo107 said:

"My own husband family claimed everything but favor always speaks for me and my children."

Fragrance Origin said:

"Please hubby just stay alive for me don’t bother I go hawk feed you and your children I don’t mind who dey look you go think say na easy thing only travel Sef my heart no go stay one place."

PRADO said:

"Men take care of yourself oo, imagine this woman even till death her late husband name still dey pay bills lol."

BEAUTY CAP QUEEN said:

"That's why it's good to be good to people, when you are alive, in ten there must be one to remember, whether rich or poor help others in your own way."

herroyalhighness51 said:

"When my sister’s hubby died,what we saw in his account was 15k and she was a stay at home mom.it’s not been easy for her since then with 3kids."

Ogechukwu Mirabel said:

"Take heart ma....I reject premature death my hubby will never die young."

wealth✨ said:

"My future husband will not die young in Jesus name Amen."

