A beautiful Nigerian lady had a challenging experience when she visited her prospective mother-in-law

The lady had to do a thorough cleaning of her boyfriend's family house by washing their kitchen walls and plates

Many people who saw the arduous tasks the lady had to do debated whether it was the best thing to do or not

A Nigerian lady who visited her future mother-in-law narrated her tiring experience in the woman's house.

When she got there, she was assigned several duties like washing many dirty plates.

Lady washed plates in future mother-in-law's house. Photo source: @soniameyson

At one point in her video, the lady even ran errands for her boyfriend's mother. Many who saw her (@soniameyson) cleaning the kitchen reacted.

The big bucket of plates she had to wash was overwhelming. The lady came online to ask people if they went through the same time when visiting their future mothers-in-law.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Omotolani29 said:

"Maybe she introduced herself as cleaner cos I don’t understand."

somtochukwu said:

"No start wetin you no go finish oo."

Ayotomiwa said:

"Wetin I dey find for kitchen. I’m a guest now."

Debbie wondered:

"They no dey clean the house before?? why the serious cleaning when you got there?? abi na you wan just help?"

toun asked:

"My own question is has this man engaged you?"

The lady replied:

"Does it matter?"

Tessy Cosmas said:

"You don do this kind of work for your family house before?"

Margaret said:

"My ex's sister asked me to wash her dishes and i offered to hire a maid for her."

lekwaamarachi joked:

"U forgot to wash gate sis."

Amasylvah said:

"Yes! this is what a good daughter-in-law should do. Make the rest dey there dey form feminist."

obikeze chisom said:

"When it's not charm they used on me."

am_eyecandy02 said:

"This one na oversabi cos why are you cleaning walls, they were fine living with it like that so what’s your own."

