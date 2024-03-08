A lady has taken to social media to shower encomiums on her late father for still coming through for her

According to the lady, her died passed away close to a decade ago but yet still sponsors her lifestyle

Mixed reactions trailed her tweet as people wondered if he was related to Abacha or some wealthy folks

A lady, @MiiaaMo, has sent social media into a frenzy after revealing her late still sponsors her.

Taking to X, @MiiaaMo gave a shout out to her father for still financing her lifestyle despite dying nine years ago.

@MiiaaMo prayed for Allah to continue to show her deceased dad mercy. She wrote:

"Shout out to my dad, passed away 9 years ago but still sponsoring my lifestyle. May allah continue to have mercy on him."

She said she still misses him.

@MiiaaMo's tweet generated buzz

@donpharesolowo said:

"Can as well say this about my dad,lost him 11 years ago and I’m still living on his efforts…Real Man ❤️️."

@Dsii9nerzWorld said:

"Thanks to my daddy, who passed away when I was just in primary, no one to sponsored me, but am still proud of him."

@RMA_Aramis said:

"Generous papa, still representing in the grave."

@kennyninobrown said:

"Your dad must be Abacha’s brother."

@afrisagacity said:

"This is the genuine definition of a “REAL MAN.” When you’re here, how many will grow and feed through your efforts and influence. When you’re gone, how many will feed from and grow through your legacies?

"If you live for yourself and your immediate circle and when you d!e, you only leave behind your name, you d!e an unfulfilled man.

"Hope this helps ."

@itsabdullahy_ said:

"Omg too real. may Allah continue to bless the ones that have left us ❤️❤️."

@adamumudi1 said:

"Ameen Ya Allah me too 16 years ago but still sponsoring my life Allah ya gafarta musu baki daya."

