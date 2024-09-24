A Nigerian man quickly changed his mind about a lady owing to what he saw her doing on her phone

The man was blown away after spotting the lady on a bus and was going to ask her out to date her

He shared a video of what she was doing on her phone that made him disinterested, and this got people talking

A Nigerian man, @bestfx04, has lamented the heartbreaking discovery he made about a love interest he met on a bus.

@bestfx04, who sat behind the lady, was lovestruck after sighting her and decided he would date her.

However, @bestfx04 changed his mind about asking her out after looking closely at what she was doing on her phone. He recorded her and shared the clip on TikTok with the caption:

"And I be won date this girl before oo."

A closer look at the unsuspecting lady's phone showed she is a sports bettor and was booking a game right on the bus.

The clip has sparked a debate on social media.

Watch the video below:

People react to the man's video

IJ💙🦋 said:

"I told him to teach me how to play bet and his response was babe no be me go spoil ur life and I was like howwww."

BADDIE QUEEN 🥷🥷🥷 said:

"Me self dey play na.

"Abeg na bad thing?

"I no fit bill person pikin so e better make my own money."

T SHIRT BULK SUPPLIER IN AWKA said:

"What of my babe weh teach me sporty and even sporty acct for me."

Alex Jeremy said:

"😂😂Red flag."

M!~M!♓️🌿💖🍾 said:

"I want to start even I’ve downloaded the app but nobody gree give me code make I play."

Victor said:

"So you think bet is only for guys my babe dey play and her predictions are always mind blo.wing."

Frizzy said:

"E better pass some girls wey dea ask for urgent 2k or do stuff for funds."

Big.Splendour said:

"Na why I dey use privacy screen 😂😂😂😂.

"You wan cast me for tiktok abi??"

