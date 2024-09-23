A Nigerian man has sought the assistance of netizens to locate a beautiful girl who stole his heart

In a video, he displayed the face and physique of the young girl and expressed his admiration for her

Social media users who came across the TikTok video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A heartfelt plea from a Nigerian man has taken the internet by storm after he shared a video showing his ideal kind of girl.

The unidentified girl's captivating aura and striking features stole his heart, prompting him to seek online assistance.

Nigerian man launches search for girl at park Photo credit: @dyce042/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man displays face of his crush

Posted by @dyce042 on TikTok, the video revealed the mystery girl's beauty, leaving viewers in awe.

In his caption, the young man confessed that she stole his heart at the bus park and asked netizens to help him find her.

"TikTok please help me find this beautiful girl. Crush," he wrote.

Reactions trail video of man's crush

TikTok users flocked to the comments section, offering diverse opinions and reactions on the situation.

Some praised the man's bold move, while others questioned the authenticity of his intentions.

@Lucille said:

"No add to my anger this morning o. No be the same bus una dey?"

@Certified loner stated:

"Una gather enter bus make dem still help you find am."

@SALVAY said:

"Una no go ask if she get boyfriend or she don marry, say TikTok na Shazam to you Abi?"

@Brownsugar said:

"Una enter the same bus u no talk to her na TikTok go find her sha Tiktok don turn Shazam."

@Baibysheerah said:

"Make we help u find person wey wan go give frame to em babe."

@Lade said:

"The girl calm ooo if na me. As I look up see you dey do video na swear you go collect straight."

@KC fresh said:

"May we help you find person wey you see for bus? You no be chosen?"

@makatelo dc said:

"Person wey wan carry her boyfriend frame enter motor. You con dey dey find am around."

@They can’t win God said:

"Them send you the video abi na your record am yourself. I no understand?"

@queenpeace16 stated:

"You dey see person face to face make we still help you find am nawao."

@skiddo said:

"So na only girls Dey trend for your TikTok."

@DExample said:

"So you no fit approach her as you see her?? You wan stress us."

@DikeFx said:

"Please everyone should stay safe wherever you are now. Soldiers are shooting and killing innocent people in one American movie I'm watching now."

@ᗰᖇᗩGᑌEᖇO said:

"As ya doing the video na ebi en picture way you dey video why you no go straight forward nd tell him ya feelings."

@Callmeclara added:

"As you dey video her why not collect her number you come there dey ask TikTok pls help you."

Man records his crush at construction site

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man took to social media to share a video of his crush working as a labourer.

While the location was not given out, the young man did not seem happy with the kind of work she was doing.

