A wife-to-be has shared a video on social media showing the little money her man gave as her bride price

The lady's husband-to-be visited her family and dropped N120 on the table in line with their tradition

She funnily lamented that she deserved more than N120 and urged netizens to share the bride price in their various states

A Nigerian lady, @tegaoflagos, has jocularly expressed displeasure over the amount paid as her bride price.

@tegaoflagos shared a clip capturing the moment her husband-to-be paid N120 as he sought her hand in marriage.

She funnily lamented how small her bride price was. Photo Credit: @tegaoflagos

@tegaoflagos funnily cried out, suggesting that she deserved better. Her TikTok video was captioned:

"A whole me !!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭 N120???? "

She asked netizens to mention their states and bride prices. Responding to a netizen in the comment section, she revealed the range of her marriage list.

"Our list is not even up to 200k."

People share their thoughts on bride price

KM Cakes n Event said:

"Una own cost. As I fine finish like today bread na #25 my babe go drop that day."

Esther said:

"Na so e be for uhrobo ladies..they return 20naira to my husband sef."

@Warri pikin said:

"Na so? Abeg make them waybill like 200k girls for me abeg."

Betty❣️😘🥰 said:

"He go still do party na bills on him but if e don do anyhow na him #120 them go give am back."

lovewizzy said:

"Delta state, that's the same amount that was paid for my bride price."

omontese said:

"If you like spend 1bn for celebration if she wan return bride price na that 120 naira she go return dey play."

Adebare Susan (Amazing family) said:

"Your own better ooo sweetheart 😂😂 where are My EDO bride 😂😂😂#25."

cyndy💜🖤 said:

"100k Mbaise."

