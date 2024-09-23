A United States returnee has taken internet users through a day in her life in the Ikorodu area of Lagos

The Nigerian lady showed netizens how she drove a danfo bus and revealed it was her first time driving in the country

While some people gushed over her driving skills, others questioned why her first driving experience would be with such a vehicle

A plus-size lady, @karma_fromthea, who moved back to Nigeria from the United States, has released a video of herself driving a danfo bus.

The US returnee shared the clip as she took netizens through a day in her life in the West African country.

She said it was her first time driving in Nigeria.



@karma_fromthea said it was her first time driving in Nigeria and she did it in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

She advised people to ensure their brakes are good when embarking on such a driving venture. She wrote:

"Moving to Nigeria from USA: My first time driving in Ikorodu, Lagos Nigeria. Just make sure your brakes are good."

Her video stirred mixed reactions on TikTok.

Watch her video below:

People comment on US returnee's bus driving

kalakazzy said:

"Na korope you come go drive."

Dr Tosh Petry said:

"I love it!"

sexysalvadorian said:

"I wanna travel there to see my honey."

Arise X Arika Adeyinka 💛🌻✨️ said:

"I want a keke 😂."

Jimmy said:

"I’ve been 3 times and finally got to drive. It’s an adventure for real. Funny enough, started using the horn all the time too. Guess I just wanted to fit in😂."

Valencia 🇺🇸🇳🇬 said:

"I'm not even going to try 🤣🤣🤣! driving in Nigeria is like NASCAR."

I got receipts said:

"Girl better than me I tried one time never again 🥰."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had returned to Nigeria after seven years in the United States.

Lady returns home after 20 years overseas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had returned to Nigeria after 20 years in Europe.

In a viral video seen on TikTok, she alighted from a car and rushed to her mum, who was so excited to see her again for the first time in years. @giftpsalm11's mother could not contain her joy as she was all over her daughter.

Her daughter, @giftpsalm11, was also overjoyed to see her mother again and sprayed money on her. Another lady was on the scene and looked happy to see the abroad returnee. The mother-daughter reunion got people gushing.

